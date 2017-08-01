How CSR Activities are Changing the Face of Indian Education

Several private organizations are joining hands with the Government to make that ultimate dream of offering quality education in India come true.

Education is the backbone of every society in this world. But what matters the most is quality education - which still remains a dream for many.

Out of 260 million students enrolled in schools and colleges in India, there are only few who get quality education with good teachers and teaching aids.

Several private organizations are joining hands with the Government to make that ultimate dream of offering quality education in India come true. As an important part of it, the role of corporate with their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in India is crucial in improving the educational conditions in India. As per the CSR spend reports, education and skilling is the top most priority for many Indian and international entrepreneurs.

Here’s the list of top eight big-budget CSR activities of some of the best companies in India.

Joining hands to give away books

Chinese conglomerate, Alibaba, which is into multifarious businesses across the world has now started a new initiative in India. The e-commerce giant, Alibaba has launched “Mission Million Books”, a pan India initiative inviting citizens to donate books or education material for underprivileged students.

From infrastructure to scholarships

One of India’s biggest conglomerates, Reliance Industries helps Indian education by several ways. The group has started out a string of CSR activities in the education sector by constructing and renovating school buildings, providing free note books and text books to students, rewarding the meritorious with scholarships. They have also built remedial centers and are spreading awareness about the need for computer education in rural India. With schemes like Dhirubhai Ambani Programme, Reliance Dhirubhai Ambani Protsahan Scheme, Education for Specially-abled children, Reliance is contributing to Indian education.

A smart initiative

The South Korean smartphone company, Samsung India is empowering India’s students through technology. Samsung India is helping India’s rural students by improving educational infrastructure via Smart Class technology in several schools in villages. The smart classes consist of advanced audio-video tools like tablets, interactive smart boards, modules etc. to ease the learning patterns of classes 1 to 12. The smart classes sessions are also available on Samsung’s apps to help students learn from anywhere, anytime.

Making students industry-ready

The Indian multinational conglomerate, Aditya Birla Group is helping raise awareness about the education of a girl child by awarding meritorious students with scholarships. The group is also doing its bit by providing the necessary technical education and practical knowledge to Indian college students in a bid to make them industry-ready. The brand has its own schools spread over 11 states along with Balwadis (govt.-run pre-schools for economically weaker section) and Aditya Birla Vidya Mandirs providing education for kids from all classes of the society.

They are also looking at penetrating the rural areas to drive out the problems in the education sector by providing computer education in schools and also promoting distance education.

Creating an army of educators

The Times Group recently launched its fellow flagship programme, Teach India, to drive education in India’s low income communities. They are reaching out to the schools in the most underserved areas. Through the programme, they have already trained 2,500 volunteers. The execution of the initiative has been made possible by partnering with more than 150 NGOs.

Building Centres of Excellence

India’s most sellable automotive brand, Maruti Suzuki has implemented many CSR initiatives in the field of education. Maruti Suzuki is working on skill enhancement in automobile trade and upgradation of Government ITIs by providing technical and industrial training to youth. The Company is also a part of Skill India intiative. As of 31st March, 2017, the company has adopted over 141 state-run Industrial Training Institutes colleges across 27 states in order to transform them into the centres of excellence in their respective fields.

Delivering Empowerment

Tech Mahindra Foundation (TMF) is a CSR vehicle within the Mahindra Group. All the social initiatives carried out by Tech Mahindra are done through the foundation. Dedicating a budget of INR 35 cr, the foundation is putting in a lot of efforts to achieve its vision of ‘Empowering through Education’. The Foundation is running 150+ projects in ten locations of India.

Their educational programmes include working with government schools, teachers and the community to impart quality education to children from disadvantaged communities.

Education beyond schools

The FMCG giant ITC’s Primary Education Program has benefitted over 300,000 children, as per CSR Times report.

The company makes way for free primary education in the rural pockets of India. ITC is involved in a large number of initiatives which are aimed at transforming the lives of government schools’ students by improving the infrastructure of these schools. Apart from the same, they are also looking at creating a wholesome community for education by also counselling parents in rural areas abou the importance of children's studies.

They have also created a network of 353 libraries, resource centers and mobile library services covering 310 schools.