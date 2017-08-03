Which Type of Logo is Best for Your Brand?

Choosing a logo type, after understanding the positives and negatives of each type, is one of the first steps to creating a successful logo for your business

If you are starting a new business the type of logo you choose will affect how clients perceive your brand. Choosing a logo type is one of the first steps to creating a successful logo for your business, so it is imperative to understand the positives and negatives associated with each type. In this article, we outline each of the 5 types of logo designs and explore what type will be best for your new business.

Wordmark Logo

Wordmark logos are text only logos, made using the name of an organization or product. Examples include Google, Disney, and FedEx. This logo type is best for businesses with unique, interesting names. Ideally, the business name should be short and sweet. Lengthy wordmark logos aren’t as memorable and can look awkward. It is also important to select a font that represents your brand meticulously, or, better yet, have a professional designer custom design a wordmark font specifically for your brand.

Lettermark Logo

Lettermark logos are also typography-based logos. They, however, only feature a brand’s initials. Examples include CNN, 3M, and BBC. These logos are great for organizations which have lengthy or difficult to pronounce names as it condenses 3 or 4 words into a short, catchy logo.

When selecting what font to use it is important to choose one that aligns with your vision and won’t date too quickly. A great way to ensure your logo will be appealing is to familiarize yourself with the current logo design trends.

Combination Logo

Combination logos blend text with a symbol or icon. Examples include Burger King, Red Bull, and Pizza Hut. These are great all-round logos, as they pair an easy to remember visual with your brand name. These logos are generally more complex and require a professional logo designer to get right.

Combination logos are fantastic for new businesses who want the benefits of both a unique typography and a unique symbol.

Abstract Logo

Abstract logos express a message through graphical elements.The human brain is better at remembering unique designs, therefore, customers are more likely to remember abstract logo types. Examples include BP, Mitsubishi, and National Geographic.

These logos are memorable, but are tough to get right. Abstract logos are great for businesses in most industries. Sports and clothing brands especially enjoy using abstract logos as they can embroider the symbol element onto their items of clothing.Generally speaking, abstract logos are not a good fit for smaller businesses, as they do not have the marketing budget to push consumers to associate the abstract symbol with their business.

Character Logo

Character/mascot logos are exactly what they sound like — a character or mascot that serves as your brand logo. Examples include Mr. Clean, Kool Aid, and Reddit.

These logos are great for businesses targeting families or kids, or for brands hoping to give off a fun, friendly aura.Pay attention to the colour and style of your character to ensure they are ‘on brand’. Once your character logo is designed always consider having your design trademarked, characters can quickly become the face of an organisation and you do not want a competitor leveraging the goodwill of your mascot.

Conclusion

Making a decision regarding your logo type is never easy, there are countless factors to consider — your target audience, your competition, your industry, your positioning, etc.

The decision you make will have a lasting effect on your business, so it is crucial to perform research and make an informed decision. For best results, it is recommended to consult with a professional graphic designer who will be able to lead you through the logo design process from start to finish.