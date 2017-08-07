SEO

Watch: How to Get the Most Out of SEO With the Least Amount of Effort

On the latest episode of 'Tough Love Tuesday,' SEO pro Neil Patel will provide tips and tricks for marketing your content to grow your audience and brand.
Image credit: Ridofranz | Getty Images
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Editor’s Note: In "Tough Love Tuesday," our first-ever summer success series, we’re connecting side-hustling entrepreneurs with support, resources and advice from amazing experts. Sign up for our email newsletter to be notified about our Tuesday Facebook Lives and check back to our side hustle topic page for more helpful tips.

With content being king, SEO may as well be queen. They both play an integral role in getting your message out and building your following.

By putting out content, not only does it help you create brand awareness, foster relationships with customers and attract new ones, it also helps you stand out from the competition. But if you don’t have an SEO plan, you could be wasting a lot of time and money -- two things side hustlers don’t have.

Fortunately, our next Facebook Live will feature one of the grand masters of SEO: Neil Patel. As the co-founder of Kissmetrics, a behavioral analytics company, and Crazy Egg, an analytics company, Patel has a vast amount of experience helping entrepreneurs grow their business, not only through SEO, but also conversion optimization and growth hacking. He has helped companies such as Amazon, NBC and Viacom grow their revenue, received many accolades for his work and was even recognized by President Barack Obama as one of the top 100 entrepreneurs under the age of 30.

Now he's here to help us.

Image credit: Neil Patel

“Most people get SEO wrong, because they focus on what they think search engines want instead of focusing on the user,” Patel says. “By first focusing on improving your product, service and user experience, you are much more likely to rank in the long run.”

In a Facebook Live, Patel will share simple SEO tips and tricks with side hustlers, including myself, that can help you grow your online presence without investing a lot of time or resources. He will also:

  • Explain how to market and optimize content. Too often people believe writing is enough, but that is only half the battle.
  • Discuss the importance of running A/B tests. Traffic is only one part of the equation -- you need to focus on converting as well.
  • Share why social media is needed to grow your SEO. You shouldn't just depend on search engines to bolster your content.

Tune in on Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. ET to watch the Facebook Live. Don’t forget to bring questions for our hosts and guest expert to help build your business.

This episode is the fifth in our new series "Tough Love Tuesday." For six weeks, our experts will focus on side hustlers, providing support, resources and actionable advice, all in real time.

Sign up here for alerts, and check out our side hustle topic page for more tips.

