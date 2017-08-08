10 Reasons Why Social Media Marketing is Indispensable for Your Business Today

Satisfied customers are likely to voice their positive feedbacks through different social media and this promotes your business in a more authentic way

August 8, 2017 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Social media has become a largely used marketing tool over the last decade. Its overwhelming popularity among the mass has made the business gurus realize it's potential as an effective weapon to promote businesses. Spending a small amount of time a day on these platforms in an effective way, can really work wonder for your business. This is why today it is adopted as an integral part of every business strategy whatsoever and as per statistics around 95% successful businesses in the world are making using of it in some way or the other.

1. Enhanced Brand Awareness: An effective social media stratagem is sure to increase your brand recognition by attracting a large number of target audiences. You can simply begin with creating a business profile of your own in a social media and interact with the audience with various contents related to your products or services. Also encourage your partners, employees and sponsors to share and like your page.

2. Increased Inbound Traffic: Without exploiting social media as a tool for marketing, it is quite difficult today to gain new consumers beyond your existing customer circle. So increase your exposure through more social media platforms to reach a wide variety of consumers.

3. Superior Search Engine Ranking: Although your visibility on social media brings in an increased traffic to your business, Search Engine Optimization is a "must" for gaining elevated page rankings and achieving even more traffic to your site. If your site does not rank on the higher direction in search engine results the existence of your site will enjoy negligible benefit.

4. Better Conversion Rates: Increased visibility through social media creates more possibilities for conversion. Remember every image, video, blog post, comments related to your products plays direct role in this regard. And it is already proven that social media is much more beneficial in facilitating a conversion as compared with outbound marketing.

5. Improved Customer Satisfaction: Customers really appreciate when their views and remarks are acknowledged through personalized responses and they feel that you are really concerned about their needs. Moreover every customer interaction on social media offers an exposure to your business to so many other potential customers present on that platform.

6. Enhanced Brand Loyalty: Regular interaction with the customers on social media helps creating a rapport with them as it is not only a medium for showcasing your products or services but also a useful platform for the customers through which they can directly communicate with you. Studies reveal that customers become more loyal to brands which directly interact with them on social media.

7. Extensive Brand Authority: Satisfied customers are very likely to voice their positive experiences through different social media and this promotes your business in a more authentic and credible way to a large number of people using that medium.

8. Cost Efficient: Creating a business profile and use it for marketing purposes is totally free across most social media platforms. And even the paid promotions in them are considerably cost effective when compared with other marketing strategies.

9. Gaining Marketplace Insights: No other means seems as effective as the social media in knowing the needs and demands of the consumers as they can talk their heart out in those platforms. It also helps you find out where to improve in your endeavor.

10. Leadership Building: Posting quality contents and well written ideas on the social media on a regular basis can increase your follower to a great extent and gradually make you a leader in the relevant field. And at the same time you must be constantly communicative and interactive with the audience to retain their loyalty towards you.