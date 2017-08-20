My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

The Do's and Don'ts of Naming Your Business (Infographic)

There's a lot that goes into a company's name.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Do's and Don'ts of Naming Your Business (Infographic)
Image credit: Luis Alvarez | Getty Images
2 min read

Finding the right name for your business can be crucial to its success. If you've got a boring, vague name, then you might repel potential customers.

Related: 7 Tips for Naming (or Re-Naming) Your Company

When it comes down to it, there are some major do's and don'ts that go along with naming your company. For starters, keep things simple and short -- a long name can confuse potential customers and won't make a lasting impression on them. Your name should also tell your story. Not only will this help people recognize your company but you'll build the brand's character.

Something a lot of people don't think about is how their company's name will sound in another language. Even if you're in the early stages of building your company, who knows what could happen in the future. So create a name that sounds good and has a positive translation in any country. Next, always test your ideas before setting them in stone. Ask potential customers to take a survey and compare your name with other companies in the same industry. Of course, you also must ensure that the name you came up is even available.

Related: 5 Must-Haves for a Successful Logo

To learn how you can create the best name for your business, check out Business Backer's infographic below.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)