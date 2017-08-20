The Do's and Don'ts of Naming Your Business (Infographic)

There's a lot that goes into a company's name.

August 20, 2017 2 min read

Finding the right name for your business can be crucial to its success. If you've got a boring, vague name, then you might repel potential customers.

Related: 7 Tips for Naming (or Re-Naming) Your Company

When it comes down to it, there are some major do's and don'ts that go along with naming your company. For starters, keep things simple and short -- a long name can confuse potential customers and won't make a lasting impression on them. Your name should also tell your story. Not only will this help people recognize your company but you'll build the brand's character.

Something a lot of people don't think about is how their company's name will sound in another language. Even if you're in the early stages of building your company, who knows what could happen in the future. So create a name that sounds good and has a positive translation in any country. Next, always test your ideas before setting them in stone. Ask potential customers to take a survey and compare your name with other companies in the same industry. Of course, you also must ensure that the name you came up is even available.

Related: 5 Must-Haves for a Successful Logo

To learn how you can create the best name for your business, check out Business Backer's infographic below.