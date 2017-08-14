5 Management Strategies Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Lord Krishna

Such was his charisma that even today's politicians take cue from his age-old lessons to sail through troubled waters

August 14, 2017 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The true hero of Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna, has 108 names like ‘Conqueror of all enemies’, ‘Creator of Universe’ because of his divine powers. Divinity apart, Krishna the mortal being has a larger than life persona of a great teacher and a master strategist of all times.

Such was his charisma that even today’s politicians take cue from his age-old lessons to sail through troubled waters.

Krishna wore many hats in his life, and interestingly excelled in all the roles he played.

Apart from his childhood stories of stealing butter and being a love attraction of Gopis, Krishna is best known through the Hindu epic Bhagavad Gita.

Now, consider it as the magic of Vedavyasa’s powerful imagination or his thoughtful writing about the biggest battle fought in ancient India, Mahabharatha, Krishna is one character which has one or the other lesson to teach to every one of us.

The fifth Veda, Bhagavad Gita, has earned its credibility beyond the boundaries of India, has effectively spread his preaching that even the foreign universities has included it in their academic textbooks.

Today, on the birth anniversary of Devaki putra, Entrepreneur India brings to you the best management lessons from the mentor of all mentors who lead Arjuna to the path of victory in the battle of Mahabharata and designed the course for his soul’s salvation.

The great strategist that he was, Krishna had resolved the fight for throne of Hastinapur between Kauravas and Pandavas in the best possible way for the greater good.

Energize Others and Keep them Motivated

Being Draupadi’s friend and Arjuna’s counsel in the Mahabharatha, Krishna’s words motivated them to fight their own battles. When Draupadi was forced to marry five men, Krishna provided her the mental strength to come to terms with her fate.

Also, when Arjuna breaks down in the battlefield saying he can’t fight with his own kin, Krishna like a true war lord and commander motivated him to go ahead. Lord Krishna told Arjuna, “O mighty-armed Arjuna, it is undoubtedly that mind is very difficult to curb & is restless, but it is possible by suitable practices of meditation and by detachment.”

Even in today’s morally ambiguous world, we all come across a situation where we lose all hopes. But the practice of inspiring people and infusing hope to do well makes up for a good piece of advice for entrepreneurs as well. A good leader can boost employee morale to get cracking on any challenging task or project.

Act with Conviction

Before you undertake any action, think about how strongly you believe in it. In the 17.28 excerpt of Bhagavad Gita, Krishna makes Arjun understand the importance of faith in the work. He said, “Whatever is done without faith - whether it is sacrifice, charity, austerity, or any other act -- is useless. It has no value here or hereafter, O Arjuna.” This is yet another lesson for an entrepreneur to be a good leader. Before changing your idea into action, preserve a core belief in yourself for it, and then act with conviction.

Learn to Accommodate with Changes

As some leaders are reluctant to change their ways and ideologies and end up getting struck amid difficulties, this excerpt comes as a great lesson for them.

In the 14.13 excerpt of Bhagavad Gita, Krishna says to Arjuna, “Arjuna, when inertia is predominant; ignorance, inactivity, carelessness, and delusion arise.” Change is the rule of life, and adding excitement to your activities helps give a boost. Leaders should imbibe this practice to be successful in the long-run.

Never Give in to Stress

In today’s hectic schedule with people snapping at each other because of mounting stress and intolerance, these words by Lord Krishna ring truer than ever. In an excerpt of Bhagwad Gita, Krishna says, “The one by whom others are not agitated and who is not agitated by others, who is free from joy, envy, fear, and anxiety, is also dear to Me.”

This is another lesson for business leaders. A calm human mind can do wonders. Worrying excessively for anything is injurious. Sometimes people keep adding a lot of work in their kitty than what they can do. A peace of mind can improve the quality of your work. Therefore, one should get rid of over-thinking to manage things in life in a better and effective way.

Get Good in Direction and Controlling

The importance of appropriate work allocation and team work can be understood in the best way through this excerpt of Bhagavad Gita.

When it was about controlling the army of Kauravas, which was three times bigger than Pandavas, Lord Krishna’s great management and controlling skills helped Arjuna and his brothers to win the battle.

Business leaders should pick up an important lesson to manage their team in the most effective manner like this.