Ready For Anything

How to Prepare Your Business for the Ways Employees and Customers Are Changing

It is time to disrupt the status quo and elevate the health of your company culture differently.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

“The way we have been measuring the impact and influence of people is flawed,” says Glenn Llopis, author of The Innovation Mentality. If your business is at a standstill, it is time to disrupt the status quo and evaluate the health of your company culture differently. In this video, Llopis advocates for new growth strategies -- ones that focus on diverse individuality instead of treating all people the same.

By celebrating diversity of thought and putting population health in the spotlight, you can finally develop growth strategies that will make your business more valuable and successful.

Click play to learn more about how a more innovative mindset will lead to more effective growth strategies.

