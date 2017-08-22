My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Virtual Reality

The Real History of Virtual Reality Has its Roots in Indian Mythology

The real history of Virtual Reality can be traced in the Indian epic 'Mahabharata' written by Ved Vyasa
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Real History of Virtual Reality Has its Roots in Indian Mythology
Image credit: Wikimedia
Blogger
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Some might say, that practical approach on Virtual Reality gravitated from 1950 onwards, when Morton Leonard Heilig; a pioneer in virtual reality technology, created a VR machine named ‘ Sensorama‘, which could evoke all the human senses. Followed by, Ian Sutherland building first head-mounted device during the 1960s. However, that was a self-experiment to understand its usage.

By 1990s, gaming companies like SEGA starting realizing the need to make VR headset available to the masses; which they did by launching Sega VR, although only the arcade version of the device came to fruition; the home version was canceled, and with that Virtual Reality got buried inside massive technology graveyard. However, this article takes the mythological incident to prove that the science of Virtual Reality dated 5000 BC.

The real history of Virtual Reality can be traced in the Indian epic ‘Mahabharata‘ written by Ved Vyasa; the compiler of the longest epic poem ever written. The epic material has influenced generations of philosophers for its philosophical and devotional insights. The story is centered around Kurukshetra war fought between two clan Kauravas and Pandavas for the struggle to win the throne. However, I won't get much into the story but directly jump to one of the instances which marked the existence of the science behind VR.

Those were the times when sage or priests could be bestowed one with magical powers with their blessings. In Mahabharata, Sanjay, an advisor to blind King Dhritarashtra, narrated blow by blow account of the war happening in Kurukshetra. He was given the Divine Power by sage Vaisampayana.

With this divine power, Sanjay was able to see war events at a distance of 80 Km. On receiving the power, Sanjaya said,Having bowed down to thy father (Veda Vyasa), that (wise and high-souled) son of Parasara, through whose grace, I have obtained excellent and celestial apprehension, sight beyond the range of the visual sense, and hearing, O king, from great distance, knowledge of other people’s hearts and also of the past and the future, a knowledge also of the origin of all persons transgressing the ordinances, the delightful power of coursing through the skies, and untouchableness by weapons in battles, listen to me in detail as I recite the romantic and highly wonderful battle that happened between the Bharatas, a battle that makes one’s hair stand on end

Similarly, Virtual Reality is that divine power which allows you to see the world beyond your peripheral vision. By sitting comfortably on your couch or a sofa, you can visualize and hear things across the globe. It teleports you to a place which you always dream of going. It makes you see things closer than before; puts you in a place as if you are living it.

Unfortunately, we are not realizing the true potential of VR devices and are struggling in creating generosity among audiences, but one thing which really excites me is the enriching scientific material inside the Indian epic Mahabharata, which has led me to draw a parallel with one of the emerging technology – Virtual Reality.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Virtual Reality

3 Ways You Can Use Virtual Reality to Boost Member Engagement in Your Facebook Groups

Virtual Reality

The History of Augmented and Virtual Reality, From 1838 to the Present (Infographic)

Virtual Reality

7 Ways VR Is Changing How We Work