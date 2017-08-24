How this Digital Company Hopes to Bring Transparency in Media Ad Space

Through the metrics of digital marketing a company will easily know how many people have seen the advertisement

Digital marketing is one of the common ways to grow business faster. Few companies are more advanced in adopting digital marketing technologies than others. Again, a few sectors are still lagging behind when it comes to going digital.

What companies shouldn’t forget is that with the changing technology, one needs to take note of specific trends to stay ahead in the competition.

Launched in 2012 Xapads Media, a digital advertising network is tapping the advertising industry by enabling mobile publishers and app developers acquire exclusive and adequate mobile traffic to optimize mobile ad inventory and convert the same into sales.

Nitin Gupta, Founder & CEO of Xapads Media expounded to Entrepreneur India on why digital marketing has become the need of the hour and how his company is trying to make the buying the selling of media ad space more transparent for advertisers.

The 33-year-old, young and energetic CEO from Delhi Founded Xapads 11 years ago in 2012 and has been able to make an international mark without any funding from the outside.

No Middlemen Involved

Before Xapads Media, he was associated with Xaprio Solutions, a software and web development company launched in 2005.

“In 2012 we started Xapads and with time and technical skills, we have built ourselves more like an ad tech company. Now, we are more into advertisement technology that involves powering advertisers, publishers, agencies so that they can do all the media buying and selling of ad inventory online,” explained Gupta.

Xapads media follows more of a machine-driven approach as compared to personal-driven approach because when there are persons involved in a process, their merits and demerits in the ad campaign must also be taken into account.

This is also called programmatic approach because there are no middlemen involved in running an ad campaign.

“Through the machine driven approach, we can see what kind of ad inventories are working well for specific kind of advertisers. Also, the advertisers get a better quality of inventory conversion (clicks or views for a particular ad), thus recovering more money from the advertisement,” he said.

Digital Marketing Increasing Market Visibility

The digital marketing is growing at a fast pace year on year. According to Gupta, soon many countries will adopt digital marketing practices to increase their visibility in the market.

“Be it Europe or Asia, soon most of the dollars will be spent on digital marketing. The biggest reason being the amount of money spent can be justified. If you are running an ad campaign on TV, the number of people watching that ad can be checked via Television Rating Point (TRP). Whereas, through the metrics of digital marketing a company will easily know how many people have seen the advertisement and clicked on it,” he stressed.

Another critical factor for the growth of digital advertising is that more and people are visiting online platforms to buy almost everything they need. This trend automatically promotes and increases ad campaigns, making money online, explained Gupta.

The Noida-based company’s 40-45 per cent revenue comes from India and around 60 per cent comes from the overseas market.

India Will Follow Trend in a Year or Two

Gupta claimed that India would take time to adopt programmatic advertising and agencies are working hard to reach that stage.

“Most ad agencies working out of India have an international target audience, too. When the international counterpart has adopted the programmatic approach, it is bound to follow in India as well. India will take a year or two but it will surely follow the trend,” he concluded.