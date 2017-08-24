An Insight into The Futuristic Search & SEO

An entry to the market has become quite easy but to achieve and maintain growth has perplexed genius marketing brains

The element of change has always resulted in more challenging outcomes and has rather sharpened the genius of the marketers. What the scenario was a decade ago has now turned into a more sophisticated and quite advanced search algorithms.

Today, the question is not ‘What to market’ but is ‘How to market’ as there are loads of media with versatile features through which customer-approach has become possible and challenging as well.

Simultaneously, it seems that an entry to the market has become quite easy but to achieve the growth and maintain the same has perplexed the giant marketing brains.

Considering the faster pace of the technology change, every marketer needs to focus on futuristic digital marketing strategy. However, one thing remains as universal as it was before a decade and that is the ‘searching tendency’ of the customers because it takes some time for the people to be adaptive to the changes erupting due to technological advancements.

A few years ago, the searches made by the end-users were confined to the texts only but there has been a drastic change in the searching trends in the recent past and that too in various forms, such as:

Voice Search Tools like Siri, Alexa.

Local Customer Centric Promotion.

Very Personalized Promotion Campaigns.

Visual Searches.

This change in the search trends has made the role of each marketing professionals more challenging and specific. Hence it would be a bit complex to arrive at any conclusion that how one should cope with every new change coming up every now and then. Here are some insights that can help you frame a sound digital marketing strategy:

1. A deep study of the buying tendency of people and technology:

The tendency of the buyer to search and shop will not change overnight. On the other hand, the technological advancements in the gadgets used by the customers and user interface are quite faster. Let me elaborate it with a practical example. The landing of a customer on a particular page of your website is the outcome of a specific keyword but it is equally important to ponder over why he has typed that particular keyword. In other words, it should not be merely the keywords to be searched but the purpose behind every searched keyword is equally important. The purpose will reflect the true picture and enable you to plan a sound futuristic marketing strategy.

2. Semantically sound website pages:

This is another important facet that will make your promotional efforts fruitful. It is not just about stuffing of keywords in a webpage but it is about making your product or service page of your website with meaningful contents. And it needs to be planned so well that it may automatically turn into a well optimized page.

This you can do with a detailed analysis of visits and conversions. Once again, it should be the purpose for which someone had landed on your webpage and Not merely the Keywords.

Thus, if your each web page is planned according to the purpose of the visit, then it would be beneficial from two angles:

From the point of view of end-users.

From the point of view of search engines.

3. Think more than a search engine:

A proactive and visionary insight is needed to make your digital marketing plan more futuristic. It was the texts that were in use to search for a product or service online while today it has been replaced by the different icons and voice searches.

A machine thinks as it is directed and asked to think while a human brain thinks quite farther and better than a machine. There may be an entry of a new product or service but the way they are searched is closely associated with the farsightedness of marketing professionals.

This intuitive farsightedness of the professionals can crack any update from the search engines easily. In other words, the quality, consistency and continuity are the basic parameters that determine your market stand.

4. Maintain the flexibility element:

It is better to be adaptive than to be over-reactive to every update as the former would require less energy and resources. Digital marketing is not perhaps to react to a move by a rival or an update by a search engine. It is about taking a firm move in the right direction with consciously planned contents strategy that will mould the future of your product or service.

Just think of Samsung, a company which began with a simple grocery store in south Korea and then went on to venture into the businesses from bakery to liquid crystal display television sets and from construction of PETRONAS Tower of Malaysia and Taipei 101 of Taiwan to smart phone. Today Samsung, with an attractive figure of sales of $250 billion, is the world's largest smart phone maker.

In nutshell, our conscious actions in the present harmonize the path of the future. These conscious actions are nothing but the care taken by the marketing brains who initiate to ignite the need for the quality that every end-user is seeking while gliding through different websites.