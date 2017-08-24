My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hashtags

#WhyweuseHashtag

The hashtag revolution surely began with twitter but don't you want to know how this icon came into existence?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
#WhyweuseHashtag
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the world of social media world, hashtag has become a powerful tool to initiate conversation, increase brand visibility and reach more and more audience. A hashtag simply means a type of metadata tag used on the social network and micro blogging services which make it possible for users to still find messages with a specific theme or content. It's hard to believe but the popular symbol is ten years old today. The hashtag revolution surely began with twitter but don’t you want to know how this icon came into existence? Let's take a look at 3 reasons why hashtag was invented :

To Change The Way We Communicate

The idea of the first hashtag was suggested on August 23, 2007, by Chris Messina, ex-Uber, ex-Googler and tech evangelist who wanted to change the way we use social media to communicate. Two days later, he published a lengthy proposal clarifying his intention, with suggestions for how Twitter might adopt the idea of using Hashtag. As it happened, Twitter didn’t really officially recognize the hashtag until July 15, 2011.

Chris wrote in a medium blog post that he wanted to give back to the internet community, in some small way to repay all those who came before him and had contributed their time, effort, and love.

To Target Twitter Content More Effectively

Messina is also known for his involvement in helping to create the BarCamp, Spread Firefox, and coworking movements.

He came up with the idea of using the hashtag when a bunch of early Twitter users were looking for a way to target their content more effectively and give people a way to tune into conversations they were interested in.

Many people were suggesting to create a Twitter group but Chris felt that idea wasn’t really mobile-friendly.  Inspired by the use of the hashtag in Internet Relay Chat (IRC), Chris suggested adding a tag prefixed with "#" anywhere in the tweet, so that it gets added to a particular channel or group.

To Lowered The Cost Of Participating

Messina wrote in his blog that hashtags make connecting with other people who are talking about or experiencing the same things much, much easier. And they're light-weight enough that one can create one on the spot, without much thinking, and suddenly get a movement going even if it's short-lived.

He also added that hashtags have lowered the cost of participating in the social web for everyone and made it easier to connect to people in a fun, lightweight, serendipitous way.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Hashtags

8 Reasons Why Every Business Needs Custom Twitter Hashtags

Hashtags

#HashtagFails? 5 Tips That Will Change Your Fortune

Instagram

How To Become An Instagram Influencer