Startups

This Student-led Startup Challenge Will Identify The Best Startup in India

Business professionals from successful startups that have turned unicorn will share their views at Conquest 2017.
This Student-led Startup Challenge Will Identify The Best Startup in India
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
The battleground for one of India’s biggest student-run startup challenges is ready to select the best among the top 10 innovative startups of India for the year. 

Conquest 2017 has been a launchpad for emerging startups over the years. The team behind the force says the contest has witnessed a substantial rise in the number of applicants from across the nation this year.

In its thirteenth edition, a jury of business professionals from successful companies have selected the top 10 finalists who will pitch their ideas to the panel of leading investors and venture capitalists. 

The event organised by Indian technology and business institute BITS Pilani is scheduled for September 3 at the Hyatt Regency, in New Delhi.

Successful business professional like Meera Iyer, CMO of Big Basket, Ashish Goel, Head of Product of Zomato and Suvonil Chatterjee, former CDO of Housing.com and Flipkart were a part of the jury that selected the top 10 startups in the challenge.

From education to manufacturing to the latest technology-based startups, a diverse mix of budding companies showed active participation and applicants were scrutinized based on 36 extensive parameters to be selected for personalized mentoring sessions.

Among those that have made it to the Top 10 include Recopro, a recyclable paper pallets company, Drone Nation, an aerial data solutions enterprise, Dcoder, JuiceWorx,  Adloid, Trell, Be-Hold, Clodura, Incredible Devices Pvt. Ltd. and Aquivio.

Conquest 2017, in association with Zoho, Accel, WNS and PayU, is aimed at helping budding entrepreneurs secure incubation and funding opportunities. Business professionals from successful startups that have turned unicorn are expected to share their views at the Grand Finale. Mentoring sessions are scheduled to take place in three major cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Previous editions have been attended by industry veterans such as R Chandrashekhar, President NASSCOM, Padmaja Ruparel, President Indian Angel Network, Sanjay Nath, Managing Partner of Blume Ventures and Nilesh Kothari, Managing Partner, Trifecta Capital.

 

