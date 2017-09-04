My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How to Use Authenticity to Capture the Attention of Generation Z

Generation Z has grown up with digital ads, so they know how to tell the good ones from the bad.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Use Authenticity to Capture the Attention of Generation Z
Image credit: Shutterstock
VIP Contributor
Founder, Uber Brands
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When a new generation enters the mix of society, they bring new habits, tastes and preferences. Brands need to learn about them and adapt in order to find long-term success. During their debut, Millennials brought about a new approach to the world, shaped by the rise of the dot-com bubble in the early 2000’s.

Next up is Generation Z. While many are quickly writing Gen Z off as Millennials on steroids, this is a rushed assumption that fails to understand how each generation came about. While Millennials were influenced by the good times of the 1990s and the ability to realize meteoric success through technology, Gen Z is influenced by the Great Recession and the overwhelming nature of technology.

In order to understand how to capture the attention of this new generation, brands are turning to them directly. Youth marketing strategists like Connor Blakley, who has previously worked with brands like Sprint, NPD Group and Modell’s Sporting Gouds, are helping them understand how the youth of today are programmed.

Related: 10 Laws of Social Media Marketing

 

Entrepreneurship has changed so much since I was young. Blakley is one of several entrepreneurs I have connected with through Facebook, and I find it especially cool that kids are pursuing this path at such a young age. If you told large brands 20 years ago that they would be hiring 17-year old strategists in the future, they would have laughed. But, they are helping to bridge the gap between brand and Gen Zer.

For those wanting to better connect with Gen Z, you need to focus on being authentic -- in both your marketing and brand story. Here are a few tips to help achieve this.

Related: 4 Ways to Market Your Business for Free

 

Do it for the kids.

Since Gen Z is the first generation of true digital natives, they have grown up using the internet and social media -- this means they have been inundated with advertisements since day one. Every time they perform search on Google, scroll through their Facebook feed or listen to Spotify, they are hammered with ads. This has played a tremendous role in how they view corporations.

Successful brands must adapt. Rather than being overly promotional, companies need to shift their focus on relationship building. This is where authenticity can be instrumental in making the youth not only engage and purchase, but also care about the brand.

Find your voice.

In order to be authentic and develop a relationship with Gen Z, the first step is to find your brand’s voice. Everything you do and say will be scrutinized, so you need to make sure your organization is like a real-life person with a backstory, an interesting message and a purpose. This brand story will be the root of your relationship with the youth and it’s what they are going to connect with -- if it’s strong enough, they will want to follow it.

A strong brand voice defies the typical constraints of corporations and makes them appear human. Wendy’s took this to the extreme when they used their company social media to “roast” and insult their competitors and customers in a way that was hilariously refreshing. As you find your voice, don’t be uptight, stale or boring.

Related: Use These 5 Steps to Create a Marketing Plan

Understand what Gen Z values.

Once you have a strong brand voice, you need to work on centering your marketing on providing value for Gen Z. Whether you are creating content, offering incredible experiences or doing desirable giveaways, you need to focus on attracting Gen Z. Furthermore, preferences change constantly, so you need to stay on top of the current lifestyles and trends that are culturally impacting this generation.

Taking this step to truly understand how the youth function and how you can improve their lives will demonstrate a level of caring that most brands don’t reach. Most brands run ads and develop marketing strategies around profits with little concern for their audience. Revenue and profits are crucial for survival, but you also need to focus on understanding and relating to your target market, which now includes Gen Z.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

More Is Not Better: How to Effectively Target Retail Promotions

Marketing

4 Marketing Lessons From 'Mayor Pete' Buttigieg

Marketing

The Complete Guide to Building 'Buzz' and Getting Press for You and Your Business