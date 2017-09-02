Is Your Business Prepared for a Cyber Attack? (Infographic)

Half of all cyber attacks happen to small businesses.

September 2, 2017 1 min read

From phishing to malware, there are a number of ways hackers are breaking into our online data. And for entrepreneurs, not only is their personal data in danger, so is their business's. Half of all cyber attacks happen to small businesses.

Related: 5 Cybersecurity Tools Your Company Should Have

That’s why it’s more important than ever to take extra steps to secure your online privacy and ward off any criminals. Protecting your privacy is simpler than you think. To start, make sure every employee is using a strong password. You can also employ password apps such as LastPass, which securely stores passwords and generates random ones across devices. You should also make sure employees are changing their passwords regularly and using a two-factor authentication login.

Related: Are Your Password Security Habits Improving? (Infographic)

Also make sure important documents and files are backed up and that you have antivirus and malware software installed. To learn more about protecting your company from cyber crimes, check out Headway Capital’s infographic below.