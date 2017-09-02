My Queue

Half of all cyber attacks happen to small businesses.
Is Your Business Prepared for a Cyber Attack? (Infographic)
Image credit: Andrew Brookes | Getty Images
From phishing to malware, there are a number of ways hackers are breaking into our online data. And for entrepreneurs, not only is their personal data in danger, so is their business's. Half of all cyber attacks happen to small businesses.

That’s why it’s more important than ever to take extra steps to secure your online privacy and ward off any criminals. Protecting your privacy is simpler than you think. To start, make sure every employee is using a strong password. You can also employ password apps such as LastPass, which securely stores passwords and generates random ones across devices. You should also make sure employees are changing their passwords regularly and using a two-factor authentication login.

Also make sure important documents and files are backed up and that you have antivirus and malware software installed. To learn more about protecting your company from cyber crimes, check out Headway Capital’s infographic below.

