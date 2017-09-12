Usher in an 'Entrepreneur Mindset' With These 6 Apps

Use your phone to jump-start the process to improve your investment skills, use time more productively and sharpen your memory.

September 12, 2017

Cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset isn’t easy. Some people just seem to be born with it, but sometimes you need a little bit of inspiration to get you there. Staying contantly creative, motivated and innovative can be mentally exhausting, and with all the distractions going on in your day-to-day life and your business ventures, it can be easy to lose your focus.

There are tons of ways to get on track to that entrepreneurial state of mind. But did you know you don’t have to look any further than your phone to jumpstart the process? There are some truly innovative apps out there that can give you the help you need. Take a little inspiration from these programs and let them help guide you to a successful outlook.

1. Improve your investment skills -- Robin Hood.

One of the most common characteristics among big-time earners is their involvement in stocks. Taking something as complex as the stock trade and simplifying it into an ultra-user-friendly interface sounds impossible. But the Robin Hood app has done just that. The highlight of this program is the elimination of trading commissions -- allowing users to trade stocks for no fee. The app's award-winning design also makes it easy for the everyday investor to compare and track stocks while learning the ins and outs of the process. Robin Hood is available for download on iTunes and Google Play.

2. Get moving -- tryAround.

Another common trait in successful entrepreneurs is mindfulness about physical health. There are thousands of health and fitness apps out there, but tryAround has found a way to truly stand out among the crowd. Rather than basing calorie burn solely on the user’s weight, tryAround measures your metabolic equivalent (MET), so even mundane daily activities, like cleaning the kitchen and walking the dog, can be factored in. The program gives users a highly accurate and specific daily burn rate supplemented with charts to show how your performance changes over time. The app is designed to integrate with Apple Health and is available on iTunes.

3. Make the most of your time -- Tasker

The beauty of automation is it saves you precious time (and possibly your sanity), especially when you are a busy entrepreneur. Automation systems have significant benefits for tasks like marketing and data management. But, these systems can also help save you time throughout your day-to-day tasks. Tasker is an app that makes automation incredibly simple to program on your phone, with virtually unlimited combinations available.

The program streamlines tasks like calendar reminders, projects, file-sharing and the other daily responsibilities involved in running a business. What makes Tasker truly groundbreaking is the plugins it offers to connect your phone to other smart devices in your home or office. For instance, you could use the auto voice plugin to say, “I’m here,” which will trigger your lights to turn on and your smart thermometer to kick on the air conditioner. Pretty futuristic, huh? Tasker is available for Android devices on Google Play.

4. Have some fun and sharpen your memory -- BBF.

The 1980s are making a comeback in a huge way, and not just in fashion or movie remakes. Games that were popular back then are getting a fresh makeover and a new twist, with innovative new apps. BBF has turned the cult classic Simon game into a new kid-friendly one with some middle school humor to make you feel truly nostalgic.

Just as you would do with the classic pattern memory game, you repeat the pattern with increasing steps. Except, instead of colors and lights, you do this using body functions like burping, belching and more. The primary benefit to this fun blast from the past is that it can help improve your memory in the long term -- something every entrepreneur needs. BBF is available on iTunes and Google Play.

5. Learn a new tech skill -- Hopscotch.

Don’t let the name fool you. This app is way more applicable to the professional world than the playground classic it’s named after. Hopscotch actually helps users learn the basics of coding through fun mini-games, artwork and basic website design. Learning to code is like learning a language, and is an invaluable skill in today’s business landscape. This innovative and creative app will help you pick up a new skill that can help boost your entrepreneurial versatility. Hopscotch is available on iTunes.

6. Become a better money manager -- Squeeze.

Sticking to a budget is a challenge for every entrepreneur, and one of the keys to building a successful business. Again, there are many apps that track your spending, but Squeeze actually takes things a step further by finding the best deals for you on products and services you actually need. Squeeze recommends pricing packages for needs like insurance, credit cards and internet plans so you know you are getting the best deal. If you’ve got your eye on something, like a new computer or TV for the office, Squeeze will keep track of any changes and alert you when the iterm goes on sale. Get it now on iTunes and Google Play.

Being an entrepreneur can be exhausting and frustrating at times, and it is super easy to get discouraged or lose focus. You may not expect to get inspiration from an app on your phone, but one of the ones mentioned here might be a guide for the efficiency and honed skills that your professional workspace demands.