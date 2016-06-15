21 Ways to Get Inspired (Infographic) Save this infographic for times when your muse could use a little boost.

By Linda Lacina

You can't always wait for inspiration. Sometimes you have to hunt it down. Consider this list of tricks and strategies your roadmap, all planned out with the benefit of the latest research and expert advice. You might even bookmark this page -- chances are you'll need a creative boost before you know it.

For the latest inspiration shortcuts, check out this exclusive Entrepreneur.com infographic.

Click to Enlarge

21 Ways to Get Inspired (Infographic)

Linda Lacina

Entrepreneur Staff

Linda Lacina is the former managing editor at Entrepreneur.com. 

