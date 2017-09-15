4 Gadgets Entrepreneurs Can Buy Instead of Apple iPhone X

It will be interesting to see how this tech giant will convince the Indian consumers to pay a heavy price for this high-end smartphone

With its new tagline “Say Hello to the future” for their tenth anniversary, Apple unveiled the much awaited iPhone X on Tuesday. Along with iPhone X, other smartphone models - iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and major products like Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K were also announced.

However, the highlight of the event was the new iPhone X which is claimed as "the future of the smartphone." The new iPhone models (iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus) will be launched in India on September 29 starting at INR 64,000 for 64 GB. The ultra-premium model iPhone X would be available in stores from November 3 starting at the range of INR 89,000 for 64 GB and ending at INR 1,02,000 for 256 GB. The pre-order for the phone in India will begin on October 27. The new model is grabbing headlines because of its starting price which makes it the most expensive iPhone so far.

With its new features like face ID, portrait lighting, wireless charging, augmented reality and A11 bionic chip, it will be interesting to see how this tech giant will convince the Indian consumers to pay a heavy price for this high-end smartphone.

But if you are one of those who have given up on the iPhone pricing, we have done you a huge favour. Here's a list of four gadgets for Entrepreneurs on which they can splurge the same amount but in a more useful way.

HTC Vive Virtual Reality System:

As virtual reality technology is getting popular, the VR headsets are becoming the best option to experience a whole new world at one place. The HTC Vive VR system lets the user experience new, unimaginable worlds through its game-changing technology and best-in-class content. The headset has various features like precise tracking, adjustable straps and eye relief tuning for captivating and comfortable immersion. Using the headset and wireless controller together, one can explore and interact with VR experiences, apps and games to experience the world between imagination and reality. And the best part? It still costs lesser than the iPhone

Price: 76,990.00

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch:

Many entrepreneurs overlook the importance of health in their life. For them, there is Fitbit Ionic smartwatch that gives real time guidance to reach fitness goals. The smartwatch is packed with features like fitness guidance, health insights, music storage, apps and more. The watch even turns into a trainer with workout regimes that play on the screen and guide the user through every move. With its personalized recommendation, one can get workouts recommended based on their recent activity. The watch is expected to release in India by October 2017.

Price: 19188.00

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 :

The light weight gadgets are the ultimate travel devices for entrepreneurs. Microsoft Surface Pro 4 is a lightweight laptop that works as a tablet. Surface Pro 4 powers through everything you need to do, while being lighter than ever before. It can change from an ultraportable tablet to a complete laptop in a minute regardless you are. The best part is that it is light enough to take anywhere and powerful enough to use as a full desktop workstation.

Price: 66,500.00

Seagate 2 TB Wired External Hard Disk Drive:

Data protection is one of the critical aspects of running a business. The Seagate Expansion Portable hard drive offers an easy-to-use solution when somebody needs to instantly add storage to your computer and take files on the go. The portable hard drive features a range of capacities, with the 1TB model offering enough data storage for up to 1,000 hours of digital video. It can be installed easily by plugging in a single USB cord. You can start saving your digital files to this external hard drive within seconds of removing it from the box. However, for the price of a single iPhone X, you can buy ten hard disk drives. How about buying one for yourself and gift one each to your employee.

Price: 10,199.00