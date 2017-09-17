My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Maria Sharapova on What It Takes to Be a World Champion

She is an unstoppable champion and ready for her comeback.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Maria Sharapova on What It Takes to Be a World Champion
Image credit: Lewis Howes
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Chances are you already know a lot about today’s guest on the show.

Especially if you are a tennis fan, or a fan of top world athletes, you know Maria Sharapova as one of the best tennis athletes in the world. Not only has she won a silver medal at the Olympics, she has also been ranked number one in the world multiple times, won five Grand Slams and achieved so many other accolades it’s hard to keep track.

However, none of that kept her from getting suspended from her sport two years ago due to a failed drug test (for a drug that she in good faith had taken on doctor’s orders). While her suspension was shortened due to the circumstances, she made the most of her suspension by developing herself in business, launching a company and writing a personal memoir.

That book is the reason I wanted to bring Maria back on the show for her second episode.

Her success is massive, but it has come through an entire life of focus, hard work and overcoming huge challenges.

As we discussed the points of her journey that could have gone another way, I was amazed at what she has accomplished because she chose to make the best of the opportunities she had.

I am especially inspired by Maria’s optimism, dedication and hope that her future will be as bright as her past. 

Prepare to hear the truth about what it takes to be a world champion in Episode 535.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Athletes

How This Professional Skateboarder Built His Passive Income Streams Through Smart Investments

Ready For Anything

Maria Sharapova Built a Business Empire Thanks to Her Winning Team

Ready For Anything

Maria Sharapova on What It Takes to Be a World Champion