Maria Sharapova on What It Takes to Be a World Champion

She is an unstoppable champion and ready for her comeback.

September 17, 2017 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Chances are you already know a lot about today’s guest on the show.

Especially if you are a tennis fan, or a fan of top world athletes, you know Maria Sharapova as one of the best tennis athletes in the world. Not only has she won a silver medal at the Olympics, she has also been ranked number one in the world multiple times, won five Grand Slams and achieved so many other accolades it’s hard to keep track.

However, none of that kept her from getting suspended from her sport two years ago due to a failed drug test (for a drug that she in good faith had taken on doctor’s orders). While her suspension was shortened due to the circumstances, she made the most of her suspension by developing herself in business, launching a company and writing a personal memoir.

That book is the reason I wanted to bring Maria back on the show for her second episode.

Her success is massive, but it has come through an entire life of focus, hard work and overcoming huge challenges.

As we discussed the points of her journey that could have gone another way, I was amazed at what she has accomplished because she chose to make the best of the opportunities she had.

I am especially inspired by Maria’s optimism, dedication and hope that her future will be as bright as her past.

Prepare to hear the truth about what it takes to be a world champion in Episode 535.

