The Executive Selection: Sandro Summer/Spring 2017

Founded in 1984 in Paris, the House of Sandro ventured into menswear in 2007, which was also when the label came under the creative direction of Ilan Chétrite. For Sandro’s SS17 line, Chétrite takes in aesthetic influences from nautical themes: it includes wide, pleated trousers over loose, fluid shirts, with sharp double-breasted or two-button suits.

Source: Sandro

The collection offers plenty to choose from and mix up, since the pieces are also sold separately, making it easy for you to transition from a boardroom look, to a more laidback statement. If you like your suits tailored with an understated nonchalance, this is the label for you.

