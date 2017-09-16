My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Sandro Summer/Spring 2017

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Sandro Summer/Spring 2017
Image credit: Sandro
Sandro Summer/Spring 2017
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded in 1984 in Paris, the House of Sandro ventured into menswear in 2007, which was also when the label came under the creative direction of Ilan Chétrite. For Sandro’s SS17 line, Chétrite takes in aesthetic influences from nautical themes: it includes wide, pleated trousers over loose, fluid shirts, with sharp double-breasted or two-button suits.

Source: Sandro
The collection offers plenty to choose from and mix up, since the pieces are also sold separately, making it easy for you to transition from a boardroom look, to a more laidback statement. If you like your suits tailored with an understated nonchalance, this is the label for you.

Related: The Executive Selection: Salvatore Ferragamo Summer/Spring 2017

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Audemars Piguet

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Mon Guerlain Eau de Toilette Bloom of Rose

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Baume & Mercier