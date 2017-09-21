My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Entrepreneurship

This Serial Entrepreneur Tells why India Needs region-specific Ventures for Its Inclusive Growth

"The cost of doing business is much lower in Bengal than any other part of India as real estate is still very cheap here."
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Serial Entrepreneur Tells why India Needs region-specific Ventures for Its Inclusive Growth
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Freelancer
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

He is a serial entrepreneur with businesses in India and South Africa and supports ventures that promise social impact like micro-finance, insurance, and health care through investments.

Meet John Mayne, from Kolkata, who has 18 years of experience in the corporate sector, having worked with American Express Bank and Aviva Life Insurance.

Running businesses in diverse domains for more than a decade, Mayne has realized that serial entrepreneurs are restive individuals who loath to run a business when it becomes stable after the high-risk stage of getting it off the ground.

“They always tend to avoid the unexciting management aspects of businesses. That is characteristically what eggs them to move on to the next entrepreneurial endeavour. New idea for business is also another strong reason that drives them,” he shared.

“Reputation of doing a successful business also makes it easier for them to raise funds for succeeding ventures. They possess a good understanding of the environment they function in and are more adroit at launching a product to the market at the opportune moment. Besides, having learned from their mistakes, these entrepreneurs are better armed to tackle the risks they will encounter,” maintained Mayne.

Public Role in Nation Building

A first-generation entrepreneur, Mayne believes not only the government but individuals also have a role to play in the country’s development.

“India is such a big and diverse country, a union of so many different cultures, religions, beliefs and customs. The government often faces numerous challenges in implementing a single developmental programme due to this diversity,” he stressed.

He advocated region-specific entrepreneurship, as founders of such ventures will understand local languages better than anyone else.

“I started my journey as an entrepreneur from Kolkata as I feel that I understand this region better than other places and will be able to do things faster here,” he illustrated.

For Inclusive Growth

Myne started his first venture while still in school. He started a night learning centre for the women in the slum, adjacent to his home. “We also started providing training in tailoring as a source of income. But the most-structured venture which I launched after quitting my job as Regional Director in Aviva was Anjali Microfinance — a company focused on financial inclusion and woman empowerment,” he said.

“Banks, insurance companies, financial companies only focus on the segment which is safe. But, unfortunately, majority of our population does not fall under the category and I felt that my experience and learning in the financial sector can be better utilized by creating a business for these sections of the society,” clarified the 44-year-old entrepreneur.

Geography Irrelevant in Today’s Business Narrative

His entrepreneurial experience has a lot to say about the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Bengal. In his words, “Every entrepreneur has to overcome challenges whether he/she operates in Bengal or anywhere else. There are a lot of wrong perceptions around Bengal, which I don’t believe. I see a lot of opportunities, which are beneficial to the kind of businesses I am involved in. There is still huge gap in financial space, insurable population, quality and affordable health care. The cost of doing business is much lower here than other cities in India. Real estate is still very cheap here,” asserted Mayne.

However, he agrees that the investment scenario of the state has to change, and more and more investors should come to the state. “The state needs more incubators supported by the government and private companies to promote entrepreneurship,” he suggested.

Attitude and Transparency are Key Drives

According to Mayne one has to follow the inherent passion and keep doing the right thing at the right moment as an entrepreneur.

“You cannot stop when things go wrong. Get good like-minded and passionate people in your team who share your value and vision, and always think big,” he advised.

Mayne is presently, scaling operations for all his businesses and wants to reach out to more than 2 million clients through his products and services across all business in India and abroad in the next five years. 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Entrepreneurship

The Cause of Social Sector Enterprise Can Transform The Prospects for India's Talent Believes Baroness Thornton

Social Entrepreneurship

Kristen Bell and Her Cofounders Built a Company to Save Lives. But Growing It Wasn't So Simple.

Social Entrepreneurship

Women Are Driving Social Entrepreneurship