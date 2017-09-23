My Queue

Infographics

What Type of Side Hustle Should You Try? (Infographic)

A side gig is a great way to bring in some extra cash.
What Type of Side Hustle Should You Try? (Infographic)
Image credit: graphicstock
2 min read

Need some extra cash? Try pursuing a side gig. Side businesses are not only great for the extra income, but they can also be a way to pursue your passions or share your expertise. Of course, figuring out which type of side business to pursue can be a challenge.

For starters, brainstorm all of your hobbies and passions and figure out if there’s a way to make some money off them. Do you like to make crafts? Try selling them on Etsy. If you’re into photography, try selling your images on Shutterstock. If you’re not sure that your passion can bring you some extra dough, think about your skills. If you have expertise on a certain subject, you can become a freelancer and accept projects on a case-by-case basis.

If you have a lot of time to dedicate to a side hustle, think about joining the gig economy and taking up a job such as driving for Uber or Lyft or walking dogs in your neighborhood. From renting out your room on Airbnb to doing others’ errands through TaskRabbit, there are endless options for side hustles you can try.

To learn more, check out QuidCorner’s infographic below.

Courtesy of: Quid Corner

