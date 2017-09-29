Top #5 Marketing Platforms That will Boost Your Brand's Online Presence

They are helping companies connect with consumers directly

September 29, 2017 3 min read

The exhaustive use of social media and extensive digital marketing measures by brands and consumers have made influencer marketing a hot topic in the business world.

Instead of spending hard-earned money on conventional media for advertising a product, companies now are splurging on high-profile social media users, who have a massive following, to create a buzz for their brands and products.

This trend has given rise to a new list of social media stars, which includes digital influencers from various segments.

From beauty to technology to travel, influencers on social media are going all out to create new ways of boosting content.

Entrepreneur India lists the top #5 platforms that are offering innovative ideas to brands to connect with consumers directly and organically.

Brands looking for instant traction on social media must check out the list of these influencer marketing hacks to:

Networking with Bloggers

One of Asia’s leading bloggers’ websites, Blogmint hires writers who will write blogs for your brand, which the site will promote. It is one of the oldest companies and has a huge network of bloggers. Thus, bloggers also get a multi-facet networking platform. Blogmint connects brands with bloggers, who are mainly social media influencers and will help their products go viral.

All Under one Roof

Bengaluru-based startup Skream is connecting consumers, influencers, marketers and brands — all under one roof. This influencer app is a platform where campaigns are created and sent across and influencers share them to spread the work. The company’s vision is to provide its end-users a strong networking.

Create Your Own Campaigns

An automated platform to create your own campaigns, Pulpkey is an easy way to get started with branding campaigns. It provides authenticated analytics on the campaigns. The campaign involves around 100K influencers and can be managed by the user himself. This company offers different packages to users to get influencers onboard. Its app helps users budget their expenses with the help of expert advice.

Leveraging Bloggers

Social Beat is a digital marketing agency, which provides SEO services, manages social ads, and helps in influencer marketing. It works with bloggers to create content strategy. The vision of the company is to help brands leverage the power of bloggers and social media influencers and create awareness and word-of-mouth publicity of their products. With the help of paid campaigns, SocialBeat assists brands in customer engagement on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube through influencers.

Influencer.in

This portal connects brands with biggest digital influencers. Users can sign up and specify what they need, and the app will guide them accordingly. From food to technology and travel, the app has contacts with influencer from various segments. Users can work with influencers to determine how both the parties would want to take the engagement forward.