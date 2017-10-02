My Queue

Marketing

The How-To: Making Your Remarketing Campaign A Success

The How-To: Making Your Remarketing Campaign A Success
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Digital AdDoctor
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Have you ever had that paranoid feeling that someone is watching your every movement online? Also that someone, somewhere, somehow knows exactly what you’ve been searching for online?

Well, I have a simple answer for you, this is a sophisticated art of digital stalking, known as remarketing, also known as retargeting. Remarketing is a digital marketing tactic that shows your business or brand online ads to people who've visited your website or used your mobile app.

Remarketing allows businesses like yours to advertise with visitors who have been to your website through ad placements on other websites within a remarketing network. Not only can you target everyone who has been to your site, you can be specific on who you want to target and repeat your efforts until they take action. This means that you will be spending your advertising dollars more efficiently.

If you want to launch a remarketing campaign, here are five pointers to make it successful:

  1. Remarket to converted customers.
  2. Segment your non-converting remarketing lists.
  3. Don't be afraid to test and fail.
  4. Prevent ad-boredom with frequency capping.
  5. Use discount advertisements to attract your users.

Before you launch your brand’s remarketing strategy with any service provider, remember to update your privacy policy to include a few key statements within the policy:

  • A brief description of how you’re using remarketing to advertise to your customers.
  • A brief description of how third-party vendors show ads on sites across the internet.
  • A brief description of how cookies are used to serve ads based on user activity.
  • Details regarding how they can opt out of cookies by visiting their browser & ad settings.

You have worked hard to drive visitors to your website through initiatives like email marketing, paid advertising, and social media; why not capitalize on these efforts with remarketing? Remarketing, when used effectively is a low-cost initiative that could have huge impacts on your business’ bottom line.

