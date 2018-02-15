Learn This Navy SEAL's Plan to Survive an Active Shooter Attack

This article was originally published October 4, 2017

As a former U.S. Navy SEAL and head sniper instructor, Brandon Webb helped train Chris Kyle and some of the most elite snipers in SEAL history.

Now as founder and CEO of Hurricane Media (whose subscription Crate Club focuses on being prepared), Webb regularly shares insights he gained serving our country that can be applied to business and everyday life.

In light of recent violent tragedies, Webb reached out to us to share safety advice that sadly we all need to keep at the top of mind. Entrepreneurs frequently travel to unfamiliar cities and are often in places with large crowds. Webb's years of training and serving in dangerous parts of the world helped form this simple framework to increase your chances of staying safe. “If you love your family and friends then you need to share this with them, it could save their lives,” Webb told Entrepreneur.

Related: CIA Operative's 9-Step Hotel Safety Checklist

These tips were edited for clarity and length.

As a former military guy and a SEAL, I’m a big fan of the KISS (Keep It Simple Stupid) rule when it comes to planning. The important thing is to have a plan that everyone knows and can follow. Establish a leader who makes the decisions in an emergency. Everyone knows to follow the leader: Dad, mom, your boss, whoever is most comfortable taking this role. Run like hell. It’s extremely hard to hit a moving target. Snipers train hours to do this with skill. For someone who is nervous, or is an amateur, it will be very hard to hit a moving target, especially under stressful conditions. You need to create as much distance as possible between you and the shooter. Hide only as a last resort, and with the idea that you will eventually need to move. If it’s a single shooter, listen for lulls in gunfire. This could indicate a weapon jamming or the shooter is reloading. Either one creates an opportunity to run and distance yourself from the shooter and escape with your life. Know the difference between cover and concealment. Cover is stuff like concrete, large planter beds and columns -- things that actually stop bullets. Concealment -- hiding behind tables, glass and curtains -- will not keep you safe. Have a communications plan (who is going to call or contact who) and a rallying point in case people are separated. This should be clear and simple: the entrance coffee shop down the block, the entrance to the parking lot, etc.

Related: The Mindset That Helped This Navy SEAL Turn Failure Into Success