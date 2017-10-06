LG Airport Robots Want To Make Travel Pleasant For Frequent Flyers
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
LG is rolling out airport robotics with an eye to helping frequent flyers with its technology. Each robot in this repertoire solves a specific problem, and performs tasks that would traditionally require human interaction.
For instance, the Airport Guide Robot connects to the airport’s central server, and roams around the space to provide you with estimated distances and walking times to locations of restaurants, shops, and other destinations within the airport. It can scan ticket barcodes and tell you boarding time, flight and gate information, as well as the time and weather of your destination, in a matter of seconds. Don’t have your boarding pass handy? No problem. The robot has voice recognition, and it can speak four languages: English, Korean, Chinese and Japanese.
Multiple sensors using light detection and ranging (LIDAR) as well as sensitive bumpers which detect obstacles are used to help the robot function. Thanks to the use of simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology, the robot is always aware of its location- and yours.