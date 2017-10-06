My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Robotics

LG Airport Robots Want To Make Travel Pleasant For Frequent Flyers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
LG Airport Robots Want To Make Travel Pleasant For Frequent Flyers
Image credit: LG
LG Airport Guide Robot
Guest Writer
Columnist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LG is rolling out airport robotics with an eye to helping frequent flyers with its technology. Each robot in this repertoire solves a specific problem, and performs tasks that would traditionally require human interaction.

For instance, the Airport Guide Robot connects to the airport’s central server, and roams around the space to provide you with estimated distances and walking times to locations of restaurants, shops, and other destinations within the airport. It can scan ticket barcodes and tell you boarding time, flight and gate information, as well as the time and weather of your destination, in a matter of seconds. Don’t have your boarding pass handy? No problem. The robot has voice recognition, and it can speak four languages: English, Korean, Chinese and Japanese.

LG Airport Robots. Image credit: LG.
The Airport Guide Robot is intended to reduce the hassle associated with flying, by giving you quick, accurate information on-the-go. On the other hand, the Airport Cleaning Robot is a supersized robot vacuum equipped with a large capacity dust canister, as well as multiple brushes and motors. Capable of cleaning everything from tiles to carpet floors, this robot is equipped with the latest in smart sensors and multiple cameras to ensure a safe, effective, and powerful performance in even the most crowded airports.

Multiple sensors using light detection and ranging (LIDAR) as well as sensitive bumpers which detect obstacles are used to help the robot function. Thanks to the use of simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology, the robot is always aware of its location- and yours.

Related: The Hub Spot: LG Launches Personal Robots

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Robotics

Be My Valentine: Robotics Relationships 101

Robotics

LG Airport Robots Want To Make Travel Pleasant For Frequent Flyers

Robotics

Lego's New Robotics Set Will Teach Your Child How to Code