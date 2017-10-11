He has taught all of us, especially entrepreneurs, to think big and work hard to achieve the desired goal

The life journey of the Big B of Bollywood is an open book and an inspirational tale at that, for even entrepreneurs to take a leaf out, to be successful in life.

Amitabh Bachchan, a name that is synonymous with determination, ambition and perseverance, is also an example of how a person can grow to that height to become a Big brand name by himself.

He has taught all of us, especially entrepreneurs, to think big and work hard to achieve the desired goal.

At an age when most actors live quite, superannuated lives, Bachchan is rocking the screens — big and small with his one after another hit.

His undeterred spirit and passion for acting have given him larger-than-life roles on screen and the actor has efficiently lived up to everyone’s expectations, including his critics.

From his first iconic movie ‘Zanjeer’ to his famous Television show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, which is airing its 9th season, his career has reached the zenith. But, this megastar had his share of struggle and hard times when the world witnessed the nadir of his career. All these ups and downs have made him what he is today.

He was awarded the “Padma Shri” in 1984, the “Padma Bhushan” in 2001 and the “Padma Vibhushan” in 2015 for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. On his 75th birthday today, we have touched on some of the quintessential lessons that entrepreneurs can learn from the actor.

Passion and Persistence

Life was never a bed of roses for him as the actor faced umpteen rejections from several movie makers and producers when he joined the industry. It might be difficult for all of us to believe that the legend was rejected by the All India Radio 40 years ago as they found his baritone voice unfit for radio broadcast. Little did the authorities then knew that the entire nation will go crazy over his deep voice. In fact, when he entered Indian cinema, he gave 13 back-to-back flops, but his undaunted spirit was steadfast as a rock. With his vibrant acting in the 14th film, “Zanjeer”, the actor won everyone’s heart and never looked back.

Likewise, sometimes consistent failures break the spirit of many young entrepreneurs. We all become so exhausted from trying same thing time and again and end up losing focus. Entrepreneurs should take a note of Bachchan’s resilient spirit to bounce back with renewed vigor and enthusiasm to chase their expectations.

Discipline is the Key

A habit learnt from his father, Bachchan is fanatic about his orderly schedule and punctuality in his personal and professional lives. Even his advanced age could not exhaust his soul energy when it comes to work. In his several interviews, the actor has time and again reiterated that he is strict disciplinarian, a trait he has imbibed from his father.

The quality always helps an individual to grow and be successful in whatever they do.

Similarly, entrepreneurs should also adopt the habit of being self-disciplined in their lives so that they could be more productive and focused on their work.



Determination

As the life of a superstar is never easy to handle, Bachchan has faced controversies, life-threatening injuries, illness and financial collapse in his lifetime. During the shoot of his movie “Coolie”, he was severely injured and had been hospitalized for a long time. After the accident on the sets in 1983, he affected with the deadly disease Hepatitis B virus because he was infused with the blood from about 200 donors. “60 bottles of blood were injected into my system,” mentioned Bachchan in an event on the World Hepatitis Day. But eventually, the actor recovered and joined back the cinema.

Bachchan was out of work for a brief period in mid 2000 after his company AB Productions crumbled. He had tax personnel hounding him for unpaid income taxes. That phase saw him enmeshed in a series of legal battles. But even under such grave and gruesome circumstances, he did not lose hope. At the age of 57, when people think of retirement, this man went out looking for work.

This should act like a life’s lesson for all entrepreneurs who have actually examined his life. Even if your enterprise has taken off very well, you can face circumstances when you will be running out of money, your product may receive low demands and competitors may try to pull you down. Try to keep up your spirits and raise it to heights.

Being Humble

The “Shahenshah of Bollywood” is globally known for being grounded. Even after reaching the zenith of his career, the actor has never forgotten his roots. The pride of success has never changed his way of treating people and peers around him. This is why he is widely called the “Shahenshah of Bollywood”, out of enormous respect for his balanced temperament.

Likewise every entrepreneur should be humble and patient. A leader can only win the hearts of his teammates solely through his humility.