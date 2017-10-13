Stay Powered Up: Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charger
Apple’s recently released smartphones support wireless charging, and Belkin has readied itself to support this new development. The company worked closely with Apple to develop the Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad, specifically for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.
It features a non-slip surface, supports charging up to 7.5W, and charges through most lightweight cases under 3mm thick. And, the minimally designed, circular device is easy to use. Simply lay your smartphone on top of the device and an LED light indicates when the phone is properly aligned for charging.
