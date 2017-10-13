My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Stay Powered Up: Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charger

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Stay Powered Up: Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charger
Image credit: Belkin
Belkin Boost Up wireless charging pad
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apple’s recently released smartphones support wireless charging, and Belkin has readied itself to support this new development. The company worked closely with Apple to develop the Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad, specifically for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

It features a non-slip surface, supports charging up to 7.5W, and charges through most lightweight cases under 3mm thick. And, the minimally designed, circular device is easy to use. Simply lay your smartphone on top of the device and an LED light indicates when the phone is properly aligned for charging.

Belkin Boost Up wireless charging pad. Image credit: Belkin.
The Boost Up Wireless charger works by way of Qi inductive technology, and it will charge any Qi enabled device. If you’re a Samsung user, there’s a Boost Up charger for you too. It’s compatible with the latest Samsung devices, and it charges up to 15W- the fastest wireless charging solution possible. Whatever your preference, there’s a wireless Belkin charging pad to help you cut the cord, and stay powered up.

 

Related: Apple's Newest Products Are Here: See The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus And iPhone X

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Meet the Smart A/C that is the Perfect Summer Desk Accessory

Technology

More Than Ever Entrepreneurs Must Maximize Human Flourishing

Technology

How to Push Your Company to Digital Maturity