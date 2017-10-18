My Queue

edutech

#5 Reasons Why Digitisation Is A Must For Education Sector

digitalisation offers fluidity to the Indian education sector by being a supplementary form of the system as it is available to students as per their need.
#5 Reasons Why Digitisation Is A Must For Education Sector
Founder & CEO, GuruQ
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Innovation and technology have been predominant in every sector in India with each undergoing vast change in the past few years.  Technology has made everything much easier and faster, leaving no option for various sectors of the economy but to adapt to change or fear to become obsolete. 

In this scenario of digitalisation, it is a must for the education sector to also adapt to a dynamic environment as it allows it to keep pace with a competitive world.

For customization  

The Western education system in India came into being with the British Raj.  However, while the Brits have moved and evolved ways of learning, the Indian education system still lags behind. Teaching is still conducted in archaic classrooms with rigid syllabi dominating the curriculum.   

But digitalisation offers fluidity to the Indian education sector by being a supplementary form of the system as it is available to students as per their need. While the traditional education system has a uniform approach, EdTech can be customized as per students’ requirements. It can be molded as per the student’s capability to understand and imbibe any particular subject. 

Adapt to technology

Secondly, as the world is moving towards digitalisation India has no option but to keep pace with it.  We know that the traditional education system in India is here to stay for the long haul and that no one can take away that learning experience. But our education system needs to be dynamic and needs to adapt to technology. 

There is no need to fear a subject like math’s as there are fun ways to learn it with the use of EdTech. Today there are apps to learn languages or any other subject. Hence, what is the point in learning a traditional system when there are so many impactful means of learning through digitalisation?

Practical Approach

Thirdly, digitalisation brings in a more practical approach of tracking students’ performance. One can easily evaluate a child’s progress by going through his exam scores, attendance, assignments, etc. For instance, one has a choice to choose a tutor, schedule class as per one’s time availability and study offline or online as per their convenience.

Time Saver

In today’s world where time is money, digitalisation is a big time saver.  Apart from metros, there are many tier II and tier III cities where transport system is not fully developed. Students have to commute for hours to reach their educational institutes.

In this scenario, a digital course comes as a rescuer to students from even the remotest parts of the country.  One just needs to log into a website or switch on their dish TV channel to learn a subject rather than spend long hours in the commute from one spot to another. 

Transparency

Lastly, digitalisation offers a safe mode of learning which is transparent and accountable.  Parents can keep a track of their wards’ progress by logging into the website.

It also offers them a platform to air their views and suggestions which can be used to improve the system, unlike the traditional method where one has to be quiet fearing reprimand from the teacher.  Digitalisation help in creating a solid partnership between parents and teachers with one goal in mind - better learning for students. 

