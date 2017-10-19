Importance of Cloud Telephony in Digital India

Cloud technology is a smart way to communicate with billions of people at one go

The vision of Digital India is to transform India into a digitally empowered economy by providing digital infrastructure to every citizen and easy access of digital services and governance on demand. Digital technologies like cloud telephony and mobile applications are acting as a supporting mechanism to digitally empower citizens, and hence achieving the objective of Digital India.

Although digital India is impacting urban and rural areas differently, technology has become an integral part for all government and business processes. While rural people are being introduced to digital methods, urban people are adapting to it. As everything is on its way to go digital, from a Kirana store to mandatory government policies, cloud telephony is making this shift smooth and easy.

Businesses going digital with cloud telephony

Home delivery services, online shopping portals, healthcare facilities at your doorstep, salon services at home and other digital services are gaining huge attraction from customers. Cloud telephony has made it possible to reach out to masses, irrespective of cultural, lingual and geographical differences. This is not only helping the new companies establish their brand, but is also contributing to customer satisfaction and customer loyalty.

An OTP sms for any online transaction, online order confirmation call, reminders for EMI and credit card payment, missed calls to know your bank balance, all of these products driven by cloud telephony have become so common these days. These are helping us achieve the milestones of digital India.

These services are not only helping the companies streamline their processes but are also adding to customer privacy, which is an integral part of customer experience. Cloud telephony is helping the companies significantly to retain their customers and provide them with a finer experience.

Efficient governance with cloud telephony

Not only businesses, government have also taken a number of steps to make digital India a success. Key initiatives by the government like BHIM-Aadhar Pay app, GSTN, eNAM, Digital Locker System, etc. propelled a significant portion of the population to go digital. But the question is, what percentage of Indian citizens are becoming digitally empowered through these initiatives?

A decade ago smartphones were not as common as they are today. People used feature phones to make calls and for other basic activities. 70% of the Indian population, based in rural areas is still using the same technology. They are not well informed about the internet, social media, and other digital channels of communication. But, they are aware about a phone call, a helpline number, from where they could seek help while they are learning a digital way of doing things.

Even during demonetization, there was a lot of chaos and confusion amongst the rural people as they were unable to use digital transaction and ended up in a cash crunch. Banks and e-wallet companies faced huge call traffic. This was the time when cloud telephony came to the rescue.

A call management system helped the banks as well as e-wallet companies to handle huge call traffic. At the same time, customer helpline toll-free numbers increased their accessibility for public. Overall, cloud telephony provided a backbone to the whole process of turning digital.

In another initiative, ‘Mann ki Baat’, which was aimed at reaching out to the major Indian population through toll free numbers and missed call, cloud telephony made it effortless for people to connect with the Prime Minister and share their ideas and problems irrespective of the lingual and geographical differences.

Mandatory regulatory changes by the government such as linking aadhar card to the mobile number, linking PAN card to the bank account, are communicated to the public through bulk SMS, outbound calls, missed call facility, etc. These initiatives, taken majorly to boost and streamline Digital India, are supported by cloud telephony in a significant way.

Cloud telephony: The backbone of Digital India

The amalgamation of cloud telephony and digital India is impacting millions of life and businesses. It is helping us every day to turn digital and is assisting us day and night to resolve the queries and making even a novice aware of this alien digital world.

While digital India is gaining momentum, business, governance, social service and almost everything is going digital, cloud telephony is providing an easy and effective communication channel to smoothen this shift. With a better support service and ease of accessibility, even a tyro is switching digital, at their own pace. In nutshell, cloud telephony is acting as a latent and vital catalyst to make the vision of Digital India a reality.