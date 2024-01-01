Ankit Jain
Founder & CEO, MyOperator
Ankit Jain is the Founder and CEO of MyOperator, a call management system for SMEs, SMBs & Enterprise sector which is built on cloud that helps businesses to manage their calls without any hardware or software installation. He currently, leads technology, product marketing and providing overall leadership in the company.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Cloud Telephony Changing Human Resource Landscape
Cloud telephony has served as the most economic solution to minimize the efforts and costs incurred in a hiring process, and streamline other HR operations
Cloud Telephony is Easing the Process of Personal Finance
Here's why it would become a necessity for all personal finance firms to adopt cloud telephony to manage their operations, and meet all the regulatory compliances
Top 8 Features of Call Management to Robust the Business
Having a call management system enhances the on-call experience of your customers as well as of other stakeholders
Importance of Cloud Telephony in Digital India
Cloud technology is a smart way to communicate with billions of people at one go
10 Things Entrepreneurs Must Avoid While Starting Their Ventures In India
Entrepreneurship is a tricky choice to make.