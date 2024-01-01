Ankit Jain

Founder & CEO, MyOperator

Ankit Jain is the Founder and CEO of MyOperator, a call management system for SMEs, SMBs & Enterprise sector which is built on cloud that helps businesses to manage their calls without any hardware or software installation. He currently, leads technology, product marketing and providing overall leadership in the company.

Latest

Technology

Cloud Telephony Changing Human Resource Landscape

Cloud telephony has served as the most economic solution to minimize the efforts and costs incurred in a hiring process, and streamline other HR operations

Technology

Cloud Telephony is Easing the Process of Personal Finance

Here's why it would become a necessity for all personal finance firms to adopt cloud telephony to manage their operations, and meet all the regulatory compliances

Growth Strategies

Top 8 Features of Call Management to Robust the Business

Having a call management system enhances the on-call experience of your customers as well as of other stakeholders

Technology

Importance of Cloud Telephony in Digital India

Cloud technology is a smart way to communicate with billions of people at one go

Starting a Business

10 Things Entrepreneurs Must Avoid While Starting Their Ventures In India

Entrepreneurship is a tricky choice to make.

