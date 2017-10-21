This Entrepreneur's Success Mantra is Community Building

For ages, Ayurveda and Yoga have been a defining factor for India. But more than that, what has always defined is the unity in diversity and thereby, community building

India is a rapidly growing economy that has begun to realize the potential of its resources just recently. For ages, Ayurveda and Yoga have been a defining factor for India. But more than that, what has always defined is the unity in diversity and thereby, community building. Arvind Varchaswi is the Managing Director of Sriveda Sattva, a retailing brand of Ayurveda products. Sriveda Sattva comes with a goal of promoting health and wellness to every household. As a brand, it is spread across in 156 countries.

“As of now, we have 350 plus products which are spread across personal care, FMCG and Ayurveda products and we will be expanding this to double by the end of financial year - 2017,” affirmed Varchaswi. Keeping quality, authenticity and purity as their priorities, the Ayurveda man ensures with his R&D, sales and marketing teams to be at par where rural and farmer connect is concerned. “We help and teach the farmers to do organic farming. We also have the concept of zero budget farming where we actually see to it that the farmers can get the best out of their soil,” said Varchaswi.

Explaining how the product is shot in the market, Varchaswi said, “At first, the market trends are studied, and then they are forwarded to the R&D. Then they take care of what is it to be done and later the product undergoes rigorous testing. Only then it is put across in the market.”

While explaining about the expansion of Sriveda Sattva, the Ayurveda entrepreneur also said, “We are coming up with a high-end cosmetic range which is fully natural, with no preservatives and chemicals. Apart from that, we are also getting into the household range detergents or rather home care etc.” Speaking about their expansion model, he said they would first focus on tier-II and then tier-I. Majority of the products are built in-house. Concluding the conversation, it was important to know about the idea and inspiration behind the brand. Varchaswi told, “Guruji (Sri Sri Ravishankar) is somebody who is much larger than his products, so although his name is there in the forefront but it is a much-informed decision that he has not seen anywhere near the products. The entire thought process and the vision is to bring out the product but he is not involved with the brand and the products.”

