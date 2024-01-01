Ayurveda
Sukham Raises $275,000 In Pre-Seed Funding Led By 100X.VC
The company intends to utilize the capital for new product launches and treatment plans based on Ayurveda
Ayurveda As Alternative Medicine: Research And Development To Be Taken Ahead By Heal In India
With Ayurveda, we learn how to live safely naturally based on principles
The Ayurveda Propagators
Sangram Simha, Co-Founder, Vedix, explains how the company is planning to leverage technology to promote ayurveda
Coronavirus: 10 Ayurvedic Ways to Boost Your Immunity During the Pandemic
The simplicity of Ayurveda focuses on uplifting and maintaining his or her immunity, healthy life, and transformation around it
Functional Foods With an Ayurvedic Touch: The Story Behind Kapiva
Founded in 2016 by Ameve Sharma and Shrey Badhani, the company currently has about 80 different products ranging from juices to ghee.
This 27-year-old Brand Has Established Itself without Any Traditional Advertising
A common name in Indian households, Biotique is hustling online to attract youth
4 Reasons How 'Ayush Centres' Can Bring Revolution in Traditional Health Business
PM Modi mentions the plan of structuring 12,500 Ayush Centres in the country to boost up the traditional health sector
Spearheading the 'Essentials' of Ayurveda
Launched in 2000, this brand is doing wonders in India and internationally taking the age-old tradition ahead
Can You do 4 Hours of Gym Everyday?
If you do this then you can be rest assured that you can hold your ground and not move down the ladder of fitness
Technology & Wellness – The New Face of Ayurveda
Companies, through their sophisticated, secured e-commerce platforms, are connecting end customers with remotely located centres, thus helping them benefit from the therapies aimed at relaxation and rejuvenation
Why India is becoming the Finest Medical Tourism Destination
Most of the medical care facilities and hospitals are staffed by experienced and Healthcare Professionals, who are proficient in the latest medical treatment methods
It's Time to Take the Chemical-free Route With These Natural Skincare Brands
What's inside your skincare products? Chemicals? Switch to natural ones today!
Alternative Therapy: Untapped Market Potential for Entrepreneurs in India
Unexplored Alternative Therapies with Great Potential