According to the company, Puru will work closely with Founder and CEO, Harshit Gohil, with a focus on the brand's strategic direction, on scaling the business through the right channels and categories, deepening consumer trust, and enhancing go-to-market execution.

365veda, an ayurceuticals brand that functions by blending ayurveda with modern science, has announced the joining of Puru Gupta, co-founder of True Elements, as its Operating Partner.

Drawing from his experience in building challenger brands, Puru aims to support 365 Veda in combining product innovation with consistency and credibility.

"Ayurveda is an exciting space. What drew me to 365veda is the clarity of vision, not just to take Ayurveda global, but also to understand how it reaches people and rethink newer and better formats, categories, and products. My focus here will be to strengthen scalability and build consumer trust. Innovation will follow through," said Ouru Gupta

Harshit Gohil, Founder and CEO, 365veda, said, "Puru brings with him a rare mix of entrepreneurial and brand-building experience that aligns with the direction we are headed towards as a company. His ability to translate strategy into scalable execution will be key as we grow the Ayurceutical category."

A company release said that the company's near-term priorities include expanding through the right channels, building awareness around science-backed Ayurvedic formulations, and enhancing consumer education in a category often marked by misinformation. It stated that the brand's long-term vision is to act as a challenger to the Ayurveda industry, reimagining how Ayurvedic wellness is experienced step by step, across different markets and categories.