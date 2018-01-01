Ayurveda
Alternative Therapy
Alternative Therapy: Untapped Market Potential for Entrepreneurs in India
Unexplored Alternative Therapies with Great Potential
Ayurveda
This Entrepreneur's Success Mantra is Community Building
For ages, Ayurveda and Yoga have been a defining factor for India. But more than that, what has always defined is the unity in diversity and thereby, community building
Ayurveda
#5 Reasons Why Ayurveda is a Great Career Option
The Ayurveda industry has grown very well over the past two decades both in India and abroad
CEOs
This Kurta-dhoti Clad CEO is Now Among the Richest
From being an Ayurveda practitioner in Himalayan villages to shaping up this FMCG company's success as its CEO is a story of a disciplined approach followed by Acharya Balakrishnan
Legacy
How Legacy Brands Are Vouching For Revival Of Ayurveda
5,000-year-old, Ayurveda can be considered as one of most prevalent of alternative medicines practiced throughout the world.
Editor's Note
Passing on the Baton
There is good judgement all around and the larger consensus is not to refute what young brings to the business but rather try to balance the new thinking with the old style of doing business
Ayurveda
This 100-year Old Indian Ayurveda Company Wants To Expand Globally
Globalization of Yoga has eased the path to globalization for Ayurveda says MD of Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan.
Ayurveda
Traditional Medicinal Treatments Get Push For Inclusion In Mainstream
Niti Aayog has come up with two draft legislations to regulate Indian systems of medicine, which include Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy and Homoeopathy.
Organics
The Business Of Brewing
The man believes in taking fewer but bolder steps.
Radicals & Visionaries
The Ultimate Yogipreneur - A Dialogue With Baba Ramdev
How Swami Ramdev made FMCG competitors bend backwards
Radicals & Visionaries
7 Startup Lessons By Baba Ramdev
Learn from the Baba who has become the biggest threat for MNCs with his ayurvedic products.