My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Digital Marketing Strategy

5 Digital Marketing Mistakes Every Brand Should Avoid

The internet is offering marketers the perfect opportunity to reach out to their customers and influence their decisions
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Digital Marketing Mistakes Every Brand Should Avoid
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder and Managing Director, Instappy
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The world is shrinking faster than we can imagine with rapidly increasing interconnectivity all across the globe. And at the epicentre of this phenomenal change are digital technologies and their growing role in our day-to-day lives. The internet is offering marketers the perfect opportunity to reach out to their customers and influence their decisions, but the only way to pull off this feat is by leaving no scope for mistakes in your digital marketing strategy. Here are some of the more common digital marketing mistakes that marketers make it a point to avoid while reaching out to their customers:

1. Not understanding the consumer journey

Consumer journey plays a pivotal role in the purchase decision. One of biggest mistakes in marketing is failing to take this factor into account while targeting customers. Understanding the customer propensity and coming up with a personalised targeting strategy can enable you to be more effective. This extends an evolved service experience to the customer while boosting the overall conversion rate.

2. Ignoring emails… and the fact that they still work

Emails have gradually lost their shine with the emergence of social media avenues. But a fact that every seasoned marketer is well-versed with is that they deliver favourable results and are here to remain. The efficacy of your marketing strategy can be enhanced by utilising this hidden power of email marketing. It can be done by creating and rendering high-impact kinetic emails while providing an omni-channel experience to the end-user. Marketers must also leverage interactive media, Big Data personalisation, and automation while opting for email marketing.

3. Underestimating the relevance of mobile

The wheel of marketing is spinning on the increasing adoption of mobile phones. Mobile phones now comprise 65% of total digital media consumption and are coming to the forefront more strongly with increasing smartphone penetration and internet adoption. Irrespective of your preferred channel, mobile must reflect strongly in your short-term and long-term marketing strategy.

4. Undervaluing content and relevant messaging strategy

Marketing demands you to reinvent your approach and think out-of-the-box while targeting your customers. But this must not be at the expense of losing the core messaging of your brand. Content plays a vital role in customer acquisition and retention, and so does the brand positioning. A loosely-planned marketing initiative can be made a compelling one by merely coming up with suitable content targeted at customers. Simply analyse your audience profile and keep their preferred content along with the relevant messaging strategy at the core of your marketing initiatives.

5. Failing to centralise digital data, optimisation and learning

Campaigns get inherently accompanied by an array of challenges including data export, reimport, and setting up of templates and messages in multiple systems. This creates information silos which become a major barrier in communication. This can severely damage an integrated digital media campaign. Centralising your data from your owned, paid, and earned channels can minimise such inefficiencies encountered while also increasing the visibility of data and overall functionality. This data further assists in acquiring deep insights into your marketing initiatives and paves the way for data aggregation, customer segmentation, campaign designing, scalable execution, and multi-channel orchestration. Marketers must also establish a Centre of Excellence to optimise digital campaigns and refine their approach with increasing data.

Digital media is gradually coming to the forefront in the realm of marketing, enabling marketers to play around with ideas while reaching out to their audience. A well-crafted digital marketing campaign has the potential to leave a telling impact on customers and prospects, and no marketing channel has ever been as rewarding as the Digital World. The secret to success, however, lies in the art of not making mistakes.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Digital Marketing Strategy

5 Digital Marketing Mistakes Every Brand Should Avoid

Digital Marketing Strategy

Building A Brand In The Age Of Millennials

Digital Marketing Strategy

How Start-ups Should Approach Digital Marketing to Survive This Cut-Throat Competition