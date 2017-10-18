My Queue

Startups

Legal Advice Middle East Wants To Help Startups Get Legal Help Easier

Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Launched by Suzanna Kalendzhian in 2016, Legal Advice Middle East is an online marketplace aggregating legal services to connect consumers and lawyers from law firms in the region. With a platform dedicated to focus solely on the Middle East, consumers can have access to an extensive directory of lawyers and legal information and advice, while attorneys and firms can use the platform for online promotion and generate leads. Legal Advice Middle East had also raised a seed round of US$75,000 from TURN8 which they plan to use to develop more features.

After working as a lawyer for years in the region, Kalendzhian saw an opportunity. In this #EntMETalks episode wherein the startup was at the GITEX Future Stars 2017, Kalendzhian shares how she made the jump to entrepreneurship, eventually launching the platform, and its growth so far. “That product was made by a lawyer for lawyers, but at the same time for customers,” says Kalendzhian on the business’ USP, plus how it provides them an edge as they see the perspective from the customer’s side as they facilitate legal services. She also talks about the platform’s revenue models, their new package specifically catered to entrepreneurs, families, and even an AI component they’re considering for their website. For startups, she suggests the importance of managing the legal aspects on the early stages of any business.

