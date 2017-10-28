12 Ways That Music Makes You More Productive At Work (Infographic)

Learn how music can help you find your rhythm in the office.

Ever find yourself watching the minutes tick by or wishing there was a mute button for co-worker chit chat? There is a simple solution to many of the most common office hour irritations: music.

Music can help you get into a “flow state” -- losing yourself in the task at hand. Even repetitive tasks or mundane assignments seem more bearable, or even fun, when your favorite tunes are in your ears. Plus, your eyes won’t be so prone to checking the time.

Whether you need to speed up your work or drown out your colleagues, music is there to boost productivity, and even make you more social. So put on some headphones, the universal “do not disturb” sign, and start streaming your songs, whether your taste is 17th century symphony or gangsta rap.

Check out these and more reasons to bring your music to work in this Zing Instruments infographic below.