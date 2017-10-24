5 Ways How Twitter Can Complement Customer Support

Twitter is an awesome tool to complement customer support as it offers businesses the subtle ability to connect with their customers

Most entrepreneurs place customer experience at the top of their priority lists. Why shouldn’t they? It is the only tool to provide a business an edge on its competitors without breaking the bank. Do you offer unparalleled customer support? Have you discovered the best medium to reach your customers and address their grievances?

Built for immediacy, Twitter is an awesome tool to complement customer support as it offers businesses the subtle ability to connect with their customers and know what customers think about the businesses.

Here are 5 ways to use Twitter to enhance your customer support:

1- Have Customer Support Account

There are reasons why all leading brands have separate customer support accounts. With a dedicated customer support account, you can direct all customer queries to this account, eliminating the chances of leaving any query unaddressed. And the best thing about having a separate customer support account is that it helps you get amass customer feedback and tweak your marketing strategy based on what your fans are saying about your brand.

2- Conduct a Poll

Polls are a great way to know what your customers think about a particular product or service. Also, Twitter polls increase engagement and help you gain new followers. Following are the top ways to use Twitter polls creatively:

Knowing the biggest USP of your products

Finding out what customers are looking for

Understanding main pain-points of customers

Discovering product preferences of your customers

3- Ask Feedback

Taking feedback from customers is an important aspect of running a successful business. After you sell any product/service, you should ask your customers for feedback. Why? This makes them feel valued and generates more sales eventually.

Twitter has made it easy to ask feedback from customers with Customer Feedback Cards. However, Customer Feedback Cards are available for approved businesses only. You can ask two questions in a Customer Feedback Card - customer satisfaction question and a Net Promoter question. Ask these two questions smartly to get the most out of Twitter Feedback Cards.

4- Do Twitter Listening

To offer unmatched customer support and enhance the success of your business, you should know what customers are saying about your business. Twitter listening (or Twitter monitoring) is about discovering what is being said about your business on Twitter.

You need to keep an eye on who mentions your brand, who replies to your tweets, who retweets your tweets, who tags you, and who sends you DMs. You can use a tool for effective Twitter listening. Mentionmapp, Warble, Tweetreach, and Twilert are a few useful Twitter listening tools.

5- Monitor Twitter Search

Now, you must be thinking that why you should monitor Twitter Search when you are already monitoring @mentions. My friend, your customers won’t always talk about your brand with @mentions.

In fact, they can talk about the recent product you have just created, your website domain, or your CEO. So you need to walk the extra mile to know what is being said about your business.

Without checking Twitter Search, your Twitter listening won’t be complete. Though monitoring Twitter Search manually requires a great deal of time, you should do it often. It is worth your time and effort.

Wrapping it up,

Twitter, one of the biggest social media platforms, is an excellent tool to boost customer support. If you create a customer support account, conduct a poll, ask your audience feedback, do social listening, and monitor Twitter search, you can certainly improve customer service experience in your company.

