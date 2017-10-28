The Executive Selection: Jan Leslie

October 28, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Stand out from the crowd, and add a dash of personality and sleek details to your look with a pair of these retro TV silver cufflinks from Jan Leslie's line on Moda Operandi.

Whether you want to make a distinctive impression in the boardroom or at an evening event, you can rest assured that these accessories will certainly do the trick.

Related: The Executive Selection: Bovet