UAE Tech Startups, DTEC's Entrepreneur Day Wants To Support You

Now in its fourth edition, Entrepreneur Day, a two-day event bringing in prominent tech entrepreneurs regionally and globally, is back on November 15-16, 2017 at Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre (DTEC). Organized by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA)’s DTEC, the conference is headlined by discussion panels from industry leaders in the ecosystem, with topics including blockchain, government, e-commerce, and investments, and speakers from MEVP, UAE Exchange Group, STC Ventures, Telr, IBM, Dubai Angel investors, and Melltoo. The second day will feature a range of workshops to enhance skills to grow an enterprise, such as IBM tracks for developers, understanding VAT in the UAE, foundations of AI and machine learning, and strategies for long-term success.

Another highlight of the event is its annual business pitch competition open to seed-stage startups worldwide with a valid proof of concept in the categories of smart city, Internet of Things, fintech, travel tech, AI, virtual reality/augmented reality, e-commerce and consumer apps. Six finalists would be chosen to pitch their business live to an audience and a panel of judges, with the winner receiving a cash prize of US$10,000, company setup and incubation support from DTEC, an all-new Volkswagen Arteon car for one year from Volkswagen, financial advice sessions with The Scalable CFO, and access to DTEC’s network for support and mentorship.

Commenting on the Entrepreneur Day, Hans Christensen, Director of DTEC discussed their keenness to gather more than 700 founders, investors and entrepreneurs for the event. "The strong uptake we witnessed from young and talented professionals as well as investors across the MENA region, Asia, Europe and the US last year has motivated us to put together a truly comprehensive event.”

