Creativity Comes To The Fore At Dubai Design Week 2017

Creativity Comes To The Fore At Dubai Design Week 2017
Image credit: Dubai Design Week
Design aficionados, mark your calendars for an art-filled week. The third edition of Dubai Design Week is back on November 13-18, 2017 to highlight the bolstering art and design community in Dubai. Founded in 2015 by the Art Dubai Group, it’s held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, in partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), and supported by Dubai Culture & Arts Authority and Meraas. The Dubai Design Week will be have more than 200 activities open to designers, architects, creatives, students and enthusiasts.

The six-day event boasts a packed program showcasing the works and talent of the design community, while bringing an avenue for attendees to get inspired, acquire knowledge and gain networking opportunities. Cool initiatives to look forward to? Downtown Design, now in its fifth edition, will be featuring 150 contemporary brands from 25 countries on its trade show, while Global Grad Show will be displaying 200 projects catering to science, the future of design and innovation from 90 universities around the world.

As for key exhibitions, head to d3 to check out Abwab as it spotlights 45 designs selected through designers recommended by fellow creatives, while Iconic City focuses on the design culture of Casablanca, and Once Upon DESIGN: New Routes for Arabian Heritage features a curated collection of product and furniture design from the UAE and the region. Alongside 90 events at d3, various art installations would also be at d3, plus a series of indoor pop-up shops from brands including Rado, Ripe Market, IKEA and more, as well as talks and seminars including a conversation with renowned architect Sir David Adjaye and Barjeel Art Foundation founder Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi, and more. Elsewhere in Dubai, Alserkal Avenue, Etihad Museum and Al Quoz will also host design-focused programs.

Attend the activities for free and check out the program on its website.

Related: TECOM Group Launches A Design And Fashion Innovation Center At Dubai Design District

