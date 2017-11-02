My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chatbots

Key Points to Remember While Building your First Chatbot

The way a bot behaves can make or break the bot experience in more ways than one
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Key Points to Remember While Building your First Chatbot
Image credit: Pixabay
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chatbot is a hot new thing in business these days. The adoption of chatbot is increasing as companies are now realizing its benefits and effectiveness in improving customer-interaction and generate more sales.

This computer programme initiates a real conversation with users by using Artificial Intelligence. It is a perfect option for brands to connect with consumers as more and more people are using messenger apps for business communication.

According to a report by Haptik and Juniper, companies are looking at $8 billion in annual savings from the use of chatbot.

Entrepreneur India provides a list of issues that brands must keep in mind while building their first chatbot:

Identify Use-cases Before Getting Started

Aakrit Vaish, CEO and Co-Founder, Haptik maintained that to build a chatbot, the first thing brands need to identify is the specific use cases to fulfill.

“The worst mistake you can make with a chatbot is leaving it open-ended for people to ask anything. Identify a few specific criteria before designing a bot around that. Use a defined structure with smart chatbot elements, such as buttons, lists, quick responses, etc. to make it very clear to the user about what a bot does. Pay very close attention to the content, tone, and character of the bot,” he added.

The way a bot behaves can make or break the bot experience in more ways than one.

‘Identify the mode among web/mobile/social that will the best for the use case you want to accomplish. Start with anyone and then expand to others as needed,” added Vaish.

From Bounded Scope to Focused Chatbot Design:

Sindhu Joseph, CEO & Co-founder, Cognicor emphasized that brands these days are competing among themselves to offer a chatbot with the best features that can be made available.

As the temptation to be the first one to come up with a chatbot takes lover, brands might be tempted to just quickly build a bot with whatever technology or team that they lay their hands on.

“Just like websites, a simple chatbot can be made quickly – but a bot that delivers an ROI (Return on Investment) and consistent user experience requires careful planning and research. The bot has to be designed with a bounded scope, within which a user’s journey related to business objectives can be successfully provided. The more focused and defined the scope of the bot is, the better the user experience will be,” he stressed.

Joseph advised that brands could go with a scripted bot platform, where the flow of conversation is designed in advance or opt for a more cognitive backend.

“The advantage of going with a cognitive backend is that it simulates a more human understanding and generates more personalized responses,” he added.

Start With a Simple Use-case:

According to Beerud Sheth, Founder & CEO of Gupshup, brands must start with a simple use-case before building their first bot.

“Brands must start simple and build incrementally. They should start with a simple use-case and use tools that take care of infrastructure and integration. The welcome-message should clearly state bot capabilities,” he said.

For Abhijit Jayapal, Founder & CEO of Wyzebot, the sooner a refined and improved Chabot is launched applying the user-behavior data, the more intelligent the Chabot will be.

“Brands need to focus on defining the problem statement and desired user experience for consumers that can be delivered via automation and Chatbots. The better the applied AI, the more significant opportunity it offers for exponential competitive advantage,” he shared.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Chatbots

3 Ways That Even 'Nonhuman' AI Can Help You Build More Meaningful Relationships With Your Customers

Chatbots

Chatbots: A Pronounced Way for Customer Engagement But Comes with Gender Biases and Ageism

Chatbots

4 Ways That Live Chat, as in 'Human' Chat, Still Beats Out the Bots