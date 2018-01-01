Chatbots

More From This Topic

2019 Will Be a Revolutionary Year for Online Shopping
Online Shopping

2019 Will Be a Revolutionary Year for Online Shopping

Mobile, bots, artificial intelligence and augmented reality come together.
Yoav Vilner | 6 min read
How Chatbots Are Changing UX for the Better
Chatbots

How Chatbots Are Changing UX for the Better

Whenever a user can't figure out how to use your service, a chatbot will be there to patiently help -- day or night.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
10 Ways Artificial Intelligence Can Help Your Team Increase Sales
Artificial Intelligence

10 Ways Artificial Intelligence Can Help Your Team Increase Sales

From crunching data to grinding out grunt work, AI can multiply your team's availability and effectiveness to do the critical, human part of sales that computers can't.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read
The Scariest Thing About AI Is the Competitive Disadvantage of Being Slow to Adapt
Artificial Intelligence

The Scariest Thing About AI Is the Competitive Disadvantage of Being Slow to Adapt

Artificial intelligence can give you a 360 degree view of customer preferences and needs.
David Niki | 7 min read
Me, Myself and AI: Is That My Privacy in the Rearview Mirror?
Artificial Intelligence

Me, Myself and AI: Is That My Privacy in the Rearview Mirror?

Mountains of data are what make machine learning possible, the whole project is dead in the water without it. But whose life is it, anyway?
Risto Karjalainen | 7 min read
How to Apply and Optimize Your Algorithm When You're Ready to Run With AI
Artificial Intelligence

How to Apply and Optimize Your Algorithm When You're Ready to Run With AI

Follow a tried-and-true implementation methodology of purposeful, simple and tested engineering, such as Lean AI, to unlock AI's true potential.
Sourav Dey | 5 min read
Want Your Own Chatbot? Don't Move Forward Without Taking These 3 Steps
Chatbots

Want Your Own Chatbot? Don't Move Forward Without Taking These 3 Steps

The buzz died down, but chatbots are still an amazing tool.
Jonathan Herrick | 5 min read
4 Pitfalls to Avoid When Choosing Tech for Your Business
Office Tech

4 Pitfalls to Avoid When Choosing Tech for Your Business

When you're chasing new tech for your business, consider these four tips to finding the right technology to propel your business forward.
Jonathan Herrick | 5 min read
Walking With AI: How to Spot, Store and Clean the Data You Need
Artificial Intelligence

Walking With AI: How to Spot, Store and Clean the Data You Need

The best time to design your AI initiative is now.
Sourav Dey | 6 min read
5 Innovative Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Advancing Technology
Artificial Intelligence

5 Innovative Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Advancing Technology

Artificial intelligence is moving forward in these five important ways. Are you ready for it?
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.