7 Ways a Tech Startup Is Like Starting a Band

Building a successful tech startup and putting together a band are more similar than most entrepreneurs and musicians would like to admit.

November 27, 2017 9 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Building a successful tech startup and putting together a band are more similar than most entrepreneurs and musicians would like to admit. The truth is that both of them require a lot of hard work, sleepless nights, self-induced poverty and other big sacrifices. Like a startup, says Alex Grossi of Quiet Riot, "The process that once entailed a songwriter or record label spending countless hours and dollars recording, manufacturing and marketing music is gone. It is now up to the artist to figure out what the next move is in the industry."

Succeeding in the music or the business worlds can also bring a number of great benefits. Becoming a successful entrepreneur can open up doors to new, more fulfilling projects and rewards. Moreover, you will have more control over your future ventures and have a big role in the success of any project you work on.

Visualizing your tech startup as a band can help you get creative, and may even help catapult your company to success. Because of this, I've put together a list of seven ways a tech startup is like putting together a band, so you can put on your inspirational hat and make your company more than just a one-hit-wonder.

1. Be honest with your skill set.

The first thing you need to consider when starting a band is the instrument you can play and at what level. The very same can be said for tech startups. Technology now influences virtually every single part of modern society, so you need to consider the skills you have available and determine how you can use them to create a good product.

David Ellefson, the bassist from Megadeth, owner of Ellefson's Coffee and EMP label group shared his learning experience forming and playing in rock bands, in which he said:

"The idea of a rock band is selling this dream of the ultimate creative journey and endless freedoms. Yet, things like showing up on time, knowing your role (and respecting the roles of others!), disciplined practice, marketing &; promotion are as much part of the band experience as getting onstage and rocking the house each night.

I learned many years ago that just because I was successful in music didn't qualify me to be an expert in other fields, too. My successes came as a result of discovering my passion and honing in on skills that came natural to me. That led to relationships that opened doors for my success. We've all been blessed with certain skills, talents, and abilities and having success (and happiness!) usually lies with our passion allowing us to be the best we can be with those abilities in a chosen field."

The good thing is that you don't only have to focus on your particular expertise. Each band member offers a valuable set of skills that contribute to the quality of the music. In this case, your band members will be your startup team. Take a look at what each team member brings to the table and make sure you are applying them to their full potential.

2. You need to be driven by passion.

Just because you love music doesn't mean making music will just happen, and in the words of Phil X the guitar player of Bon Jovi "There are no short cuts. You have to kick your own ass before you kick everyone else's." Once you have identified your passion, the next step is acquiring the skills to realize your dream. This may seem tricky at first, but try to get creative and figure out a way to combine your skills and passions to build a valuable business.

If you are preparing to launch a tech startup, you should definitely find something you are passionate about. Not only will this make your work easier, but you will always find motivation to give your best, even on bad days. Moreover, you may find that working on something that you really love will actually bring you joy and work as extra fuel when your tank is running low.

3. Put together a stellar lineup.

If you were building a band and you knew the best drummers and bass players in town, you would definitely reach out and try to recruit them, right? Well, the same thing goes for your tech startup. You should review all your options and scour your connections until you find the combination that best suits your vision.

Now, remember that putting together a killer lineup isn't only about finding the best of the best. You also need to find a balance and make sure that the talent you bring on board will compliment the whole team. If you have two great candidates, but you think they won't work well together, you are better off choosing the one that works best with the rest of your ensemble.

4. Practice makes perfect.

One of the most important aspects of having a band is practicing frequently. Musicians already have a high level of dexterity, but that doesn't mean the band will sound good right off the bat. By practicing together, you can make sure everyone is on the same page and organize your act.

As a startup, the equivalent of having band practice is working as a team. Although everyone learned the skills needed to carry out their specific tasks separately, you also need to work as a team to make sure everyone is in sync.

A good way to do this is to give everyone individual tasks, and also assign at least one communal task a week. This will give you time to sit down with your team members, gauge that everyone is on the same page, and clear the air if they are not.

5. Networking is the KEY.

Any successful musician will tell you that networking is as important as the quality of your music. Networking with the right people can help you land gigs, get your music to the right listeners, and make a name for yourself by rubbing elbows with established industry giants.

The reason why I say that networking is KEY to any tech startup is because it's what will enable you to Keep Expanding Yourself. Building connections with established tech companies and influencers can help you get your name out there and land significant contracts. Not only this, you will also be able to gain valuable insights from the people that already thrive in your industry.

6. Find your audience.

Most bands already have a good idea of who their followers are or will be, and they focus on getting gigs in venues that will attract these fans. This makes their promotion easier and increases the chances of hosting a successful event. Not only this, in order to adapt to your audience's changing needs and preferences, you must be ready to diversify wherever necessary.

Marq Torien from BulletBoys put it beautifully "Always know at some point you have to reinvent yourself in your music career. It's a must, if you want to keep your audience and fans who love what you or your group does. All the great musicians and artists have done so at some point in their careers. Don't have fear of diversity". Marq stayed true to his words as their highly anticipated March 2018 Frontiers Records release " From Out of The Skies " is truly one of their most diverse album to date.

Although it's a bit more complicated, you should identify your startup's perfect clientele in the form of fictional buyer personas. This requires a good amount of market research, but it will give you essential information about your potential customer base. You'll be able to create marketing campaigns that speak directly to your buyer personas through the channels they use the most as well as diversify based on changes in consumer demand.

7. Use all available promotion channels.

It's no secret that the most popular bands are featured on radio, television, the internet, and just about any other channel you can imagine. Besides boosting their collective egos, bands tend to take advantage of all promotional channels they have available because it guarantees it will extend their reach as far as possible.

You should also consider all the marketing channels you have available and take advantage of every single one of them. Now, if you start up is in its early stages, you may not be able to invest huge amounts into advertising. That being said, you can always get creative and use free marketing channels such as social media platforms, blogs, and YouTube videos.

Finally ...

Launching a tech startup may not sound as glamorous as being in a band, but they are more similar than you may think. Always remember a successful tech startup requires patience, a lot of behind-the-scenes work, the ability to adapt to change, and a well-organized team. Follow the tips outlined above to pave your way to success and enjoy the perks that come with it!