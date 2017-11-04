My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startups

How Global Counterparts of Indian Startups are Doing Things Differently

A recent quote by Ratan Tata claiming that Indian startups have less chutzpah as compared to their foreign counterparts are the Words that can Change a Nation
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Global Counterparts of Indian Startups are Doing Things Differently
Image credit: Shutterstock
Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneur Media (APAC & India)
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A recent quote by Ratan Tata claiming that Indian startups have less chutzpah as compared to their foreign counterparts are the Words that can Change a Nation.

It surely got the editorial desk at Entrepreneur India to do a Stop Press and take a u-turn on its cover story. It got us thinking what has made the most illustrious entrepreneur and change investor to look beyond the country for better business ideas in the west.

What makes the US start-ups so special? Interestingly, Entrepreneur magazine in the US has put together a fine list of 50 most daring startups and shared what constitutes their strong competitive drive, openness to innovation, experimentation and even failure.

And, we decided to publish the same for our India edition: 50 entrepreneurs who are standing tall, makes for a very insightful read for both the investors and entrepreneurs to evaluate how their global counterparts are doing things differently.

From Jeff Bezos of Amazon is a great account of what makes him do the new making him our cover feature this November. Co-working spaces have now become the Airbnb of new-age commercial real estate in India. What looked like a trend two years ago has become a cultural business thread in 2017. What makes them special is the culture of collaboration it breeds in-house and the way it takes loneliness out Raising the Bar of entrepreneur’s challenging journey.

The second edition of Entrepreneur’s co-working spaces does a deep dive to weigh the infrastructure on basis of community, events, affordability, amenities and terms flexibility. “To be or not to Be.”

Cryptocurrency has been getting flak and favor in equal measures. Our lead story takes a look into it as a great investment bet on the cutting edge of new-age financial technology.

And it has also dawned that bitcoins will survive in the long run but its valuation might collapse. Amongst one of my recommended great read is on startups, which are coming forward to do the new in the otherwise heavily firewalled defense sector of India.

Filling the gaps in the technological and financial space, simultaneously tapping on the industry that is going to swell up to a whopping INR 83 lakh crore in 2022 is a sure shot sign of CHANGING INDIA.

(This article was first published in the November, 2017 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

How This Founder Overcame Challenges He Never Saw Coming

Startups

Indian Firms Enjoy a Global Run: What Desi Startups Need to Keep up Their Global Conquest

Startups

The Emergence of Startups and new Businesses are Augmenting Investments in Commercial Spaces: Amit Wadhwani