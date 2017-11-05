My Queue

Tech

Will X-gen iPhone Axe The Exiting?

On the 10th anniversary of Apple, Tim Cook launched iPhone 8, 8 plus and the mother of all, iPhone 10 or iPhone X
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Trainee Writer, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After every iPhone launch, people contemplate, is it worth their kidneys? But this time, violating the ‘thousand dollars’ LOC in phones, the new iPhone X has come up with a whopping sum of $999.

Approximately INR 1 lakh for a freaking phone! I guess kidneys won’t be enough this time. On the 10th anniversary of Apple, Tim Cook launched iPhone 8, 8 plus and the mother of all, iPhone 10 or iPhone X.

It’s a must for the selfie kings and queens for its improved camera, which can put a professional photographer out of work. For all the pixel geeks, this phone has a ppi of 458 along with optical image stabilization and varied light settings for a portrait click.

With the giant display this offers, you must be wondering where the home button is. Apple assures you that the phone can only be unlocked by recognizing the owner’s face, i.e. face detection. But why must a tech-nerd buy this phone? Because iPhone X operates on an A-11 bionic chip.

Making this comprehendible for the milieus, a 6-core processor helps your iPhone run like a Cheetah in distress. But what’s interesting is that even iPhone 8 and 8 plus have the same processors. Lastly, the phone is sleek and sophisticated, like every Apple phone. Making the augmented reality factor the closest to reality, iPhone X can give you a good competition at being smart. We are in 2017, and we deserve this tech-brimmed phone, but if only it doesn’t compel us to sell our kidneys.

Size and Weight

Height: 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width: 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Depth: 7.7 mm (0.30 inches) Weight: 174 grams (6.14 ounces)

Display - Super Retina HD display - 5.8-inch (diagonal) all-screen OLED MultiTouch display - 2436x1125-pixel resolution at 458 ppi
Truedepth Camera - Animoji - 1080p HD video recording - Retina Flash - ƒ/2.2 aperture

Chip - A-11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture - Neural engine - Embedded M11 motion coprocessor Camera - 12-megapixel wideangle and telephoto cameras - Wide-angle: ƒ/1.8 aperture - Telephoto: ƒ/2.4 aperture - Portrait Mode - Portrait Lighting (beta) - Dual optical image stabilisation

Power and Battery - Lasts upto 2 hour longer than iPhone 7 - Wireless charging that can charge iWatch and iPod, both

Operating System - iOS 11

Sim Card - Nano-sim card

