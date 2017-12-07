4 Tips for Creating Mobile-First Content That Converts

Looking to boost conversions on your website? With nearly 60% of web activity now occurring from mobile devices, you’re leaving money on the table if you don’t optimize your site for a mobile audience.

What works best for your desktop visitors may fall flat with your mobile audience. As mobile usage continues to grow, it’s imperative to have a mobile-first mindset to grow leads and revenue.

Let’s take a look at a few tips that help you to convert your mobile visitors into customers or subscribers.

Sticky header

Promoting your promotional campaigns in a sticky header is the best way to ensure maximum visibility for them without annoying your visitors on mobile devices. Sticky headers attach to the top or bottom of your web page and remain visible as your visitors scroll.

Some ways to effectively use sticky headers on your site to drive conversions are:

Grow an email list : Add an opt-in form and ask people to subscribe to your newsletter.

Place an enticing CTA : Redirect attention to contests, landing pages, popular content, or your product page.

Create a sense of urgency: Time-sensitive offers work best with sticky headers. You can also showcase seasonal offers to grow conversions.

2-Step Opt-in

One reason that people find immediate popups annoying is that it interrupts your visitor as they try to browse your site. But visitors are more likely to engage with your popup forms if it was initiated by users themselves by clicking on the download link or any other CTA.

For best results, you can turn your image or link into a two-step opt-in campaign. When visitors click on the button, a popup will be triggered asking them for more information.

This concept of two-step opt-in psychs your visitors into subscribing by using the Zeigarnik Effect, which states that people who initiate a process are more likely to finish it. Since the popup appears on the same page, it eliminates the natural dropoff that usually happens when visitors are directed to another landing page to complete an action.

When two-step opt-in is coupled with content upgrades, you can boost your conversions exponentially.

In-line blog post email capture.

Placing an opt-in form in the sidebar is a common practice to grow an email list. While it works pretty well on the desktop, it doesn't work all that well on mobile. For starters, many themes simply remove the entire sidebar form on mobile or it appears at the very bottom.

If you’re looking for a way to convert your most engaged visitors into leads, you’ll need to have control on where to put this very important form. The best way to do this is by placing your email capture form before the comment section or within the content.

Inactivity sensor

Did you know that nearly 80% of mobile audiences never complete their online purchases? That means you’re leaking conversions if you haven’t invested in converting your mobile users into customers. It doesn’t have to be that way.

One way to convert your mobile visitors into leads and customers is to prompt them with a targeted popup campaign by monitoring when they stop all activity on your site including, scrolling, mouse movement, or typing. When a visitor has stopped all activity, it means that they’re about to leave your mobile site without engaging in your marketing campaigns.

Since 70 percent of your first-time visitors will never return, it’s crucial to reactivate that user with a popup campaign, so you can build a connection with them before they leave.

As mobile usage continues to grow, having a mobile-first mindset is crucial to convert your visitors into leads and customers. Trying to master the art of creating mobile-first content can be quite the mission. By following the above tips, you can start converting your mobile audience into leads in no time.