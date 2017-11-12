Remote Working and how it is Changing the Future of the Working Class

Remote working is no longer an exception, it is fast becoming the rule for any modern workplace to attract and retain quality talent

November 12, 2017

There was a time when the words ‘work at home’ or ‘remote working’ made it sound like you were either out of a job or one step away from giving up. How times have changed indeed!

The typical 9-to-5 workday with its boardroom manipulations, extended meeting and restricted cubicles is fast morphing into a flexible working arrangement where productivity and efficiency are the only office etiquettes employers are demanding. Add to this freedom some interesting by-products; Creativity and Innovation, and we have ourselves a winner. Remote working is no longer an exception to the rule, it is fast becoming the rule for any modern workplace to attract and retain quality talent.

What started as a practical choice for low-earning freelancers is rapidly becoming a conscious choice for skilled and educated professionals from all walks of life and age groups. Not only the millennial workforce but even the baby boomers are happily embracing this brave new lifestyle.

There are several ways remote working is changing lifestyles of the working class.

Increase in Productivity

Imagine, you wearing what you are the most comfortable in, sitting at your spot and listening to music that will help you feel creative. People are more at ease in environments they choose. Regardless of whether you build and adorn a home office or go out to your most loved bistro, working in your happy place can give a massive boost to your productivity. Recent studies have shown that large organizations reported 15% higher productivity from employees working remotely as compared to their peers doing the same job from office.

Less Stress

Working on your own time optimizes your distribution of working hours plus well-timed breaks to do daily chores or to relax allow a worker to voluntarily extend the work day without any additional stress. When you enable individuals to telecommute you give them greater adaptability to work amid the hours that they find to be most natural, and therefore they are less stressed and more effective.

Cost Saving

Interestingly, both the employer and the remote worker save on costs with this novel arrangement. While a recent survey of Global Workplace Analytics and Flex Jobs states the number at US$ 11,000 saved per employee p.a. for an organization, the same survey attributed a saving of US$ 4,000 p.a. for the remote worker as well (savings on commuting to office and other related costs). So, it truly is a win-win situation.

Higher retention rates

Employees who work remotely report consistently higher job satisfaction and company loyalty than on-site workers. The workers who are telecommuting have better work life balance, lower stress level and higher productivity, which, in turn reduces attrition rates by almost 25% according to a new survey by hardware company Owl Labs, which makes teleconferencing solutions, and TINYPulse, which offers tools to conduct employee engagement surveys.

The fact is that life gets dull and repetitious if you keep working in the same work environment every day. Workers of today are demanding more flexibility when it comes to work to break the monotony of their life, and for once it’s beneficial for all parties. Companies can attract and retain the best talent, while saving on facilities and other costs. Employees get to work on their terms, by eliminating the hassle of commuting and fixed hours. This bold trend is here to stay.