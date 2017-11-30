Podcast: Want to Keep Moving? This Cybersecurity Expert Says You'll Need to Start By Asking the Right Questions.

This cybersecurity founder explains how she manages risk -- and the unexpected freedom it brings.

In any industry, questions are essential. They can assess what’s needed or what went wrong. They can help a group plan and move forward.

But for Liz Maida, the founder of cybersecurity company Uplevel Security, questions are also downright fun. They are a window into motivations and understanding, she says, and ways to express yourself and learn about someone else. By assessing motivations and concerns, says Maida, and unwinding what’s actually needed, “You see these new opportunities for things you should be doing differently.”

Questioning, however, gets a bad rap. Checking for weaknesses isn’t always appreciated and can even put people on the the defensive. And despite the startup world’s celebration of failure, hacks in cybersecurity are still seen by those outside the industry with some shame, despite their inevitability. The reality is weaknesses are everywhere.

“Let’s stop pretending we’re perfect,” says Maida, “How we can continually learn and help others with new information?”

In this week’s podcast, Maida will talk about risk -- and how understanding it can free you and keep you moving toward what’s most important. She’ll also talk about the importance of asking the right questions and how they’ve helped her navigate life as a new founder, and push forth big change.

