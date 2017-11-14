My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

content marketing tips

#5 Ways to Fuel Your Content Marketing with User-generated Content

Content marketing, by its virtue of helping customers make informed decisions, offers handsome ROI in terms of sales and building a brand
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
#5 Ways to Fuel Your Content Marketing with User-generated Content
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Founder, QuickScream
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

I’m in serious love with content marketing, not because it builds brands and increases sales, but it provides businesses with long-term benefits. And it’s not only me who is so much enchanted with content marketing. Today a large number of businesses are adopting content marketing because people have become marketing-averse and traditional ways of marketing are not yielding a good return on investment (ROI).

Content marketing, by its virtue of helping customers make informed decisions, offers handsome ROI in terms of sales and building a brand. However, it is not easy to execute content marketing strategies.

According to a Curata research, “Finding best sources to create amazing content and creating enough content on a regular basis are among the top challenges faced by content marketers.”

If you also face the same, here are five proven ways to include user-generated content in your content marketing campaign:

1- Contests

Contests and sweepstakes have been around for many years. With the growth of the social web, they have transformed completely. Well-designed contests are a good way to get tons of user-generated content.

Following are a few tips on creating a successful UGC contest:

  • Finalize the goals of your contest
  • Create an outline for contest parameters
  • Optimize content for search
  • Promote your contest to boost reach
  • Choose, notify, and promote the winner

Content-focused contests provide you with a scalable, fun way to encourage your fans to create content for your brand.

2- Surveys

Not only surveys will help you get UGC but also they can help you create effective content marketing. How?

Online surveys can enable you to understand demographics, roles, and preferences of your users. Also, they can help you dig into perceptions, expectations, and impressions of your audience. By knowing all this, you can create a result-oriented content marketing campaign.

You should stick to closed questions to get quantitative data as open-ended questions often end with vague data.

3- Customer Stories

Have you started to collect customer stories? If not, you should do it immediately. There is a big difference between promises and tangible results. Most businesses promise to solve problems. But do all of them really do? Your customers have many reasons not to buy from you. Customer stories remove skepticisms of your prospective buyers and persuade them to buy from you.

When you’re going to include customer stories in your content marketing campaign, you should look out for which product your customers have been using, how long they have been using your products, and how the products are helping them.

4- Video Testimonials

90% customers say their buying decisions are influenced by reviews, meaning that video testimonials have a great potential to maximize the success of your content marketing campaign and bring in big dollars. As video testimonials instill trust in prospective buyers and help you connect with them emotionally, you should not ignore any opportunity to get video testimonials from your clients.

5- Create Discussion Groups

Discussion groups can help you get tons of user-generated content. And a good thing is you can easily create them. Either you can host a discussion group on your website or you can choose a social media platform to do so.

Here are three tips to run a successful discussion group:

  • Pick a relevant topic that your audience cares about
  • Ask questions that relate to pain-points of your buyers
  • Be prompt to address audience concerns

Wrapping it up, user-generated content is gold in content marketing. Contests, surveys, customer stories, discussion groups, and video testimonials are a few good ways to encourage your fans to create useful content to fuel your content marketing campaigns. And the best part is you don’t have to spend big money on it.

Have any tip on how to incorporate user-generated content into content marketing? Do share it in the comment section.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Content Marketing

5 Content Marketing Lessons From SNL in the Age of Trump

Artificial Intelligence

NITI Aayog Proposes INR 7,500 Crore Investment for AI-Development

Habits

Bill and Melinda Gates Just Gave Us New Insight Into Their Evening Routine and, of Course, It's Genius